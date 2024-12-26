ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New Jersey Devils on Friday. It's a possible playoff preview at the Prudential Center as we share our NHL odds series and make a Hurricanes-Devils prediction and pick.

The head-to-head series is tied at 29 wins apiece over the last 58 games. Recently, the Devils defeated the Hurricanes 4-2 at home on November 22, 2024. Before that, the Canes beat the Devils 4-2 at home on October 16, 2024. The Hurricanes are 7-3 over the past 10 games. Additionally, the Canes are 3-2 over the past five games in New Jersey.

Here are the Hurricanes-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Devils Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +105

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and MSGS and FDSS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes are 2-2 over their past four games. Coincidentally, that has also been the amount of games where Martin Necas has failed to record a point. While he is not the entire team's offense, he is still important enough that his struggles can affect the whole team.

Necas still leads the team in scoring, notching 14 goals and 20 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Yet, his struggles recently have sounded off the alarm bells, and many in Carolina are worried about his output recently. Necas must figure it out to get the offense going. Otherwise, it will be a struggle.

Sebastian Aho has 11 goals and 25 assists. Also, he has been a great player in the faceoff circle, winning 273 draws and losing 222. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has six goals and 21 assists, including four powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov has tallied 12 goals and 14 assists, including eight powerplay tallies. Seth Jarvis has added nine goals and 12 assists, including four powerplay markers.

These players make an offense that is eighth in goals and sixth in assists. Furthermore, they are 12th in shooting percentage and fifth on the powerplay.

The Canes have dealt with injuries in the net. Still, there has been some stability and record-making, as Pyotr Kochetkov made franchise history by becoming the first goalie since the move to Carolina to record two assists in a season. He will back a defense that is eighth in goals against and second on the penalty kill.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if Necas can get on the stat sheet and create some offense. Then, they must contain one of the best offenses in the NHL.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils continue to roll and be at the top of the NHL Power Rankings, as this offense continues to hum without issues. Overall, the heart of this team is the young players who have continually driven this team to the top.

Jesper Bratt has tallied 14 goals and 31 assists, including four powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes has tallied 15 goals and 30 assists, including five powerplay tallies. Hughes has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 137 draws and losing 236. Thus, that is one area where Hughes needs work. Timo Meier has tallied 13 goals and 14 assists, including three powerplay markers. Likewise, Stefan Noesen has added 16 goals and nine assists, including seven powerplay snipes.

This offense is fourth in goals and seventh in assists. Also, they are 11th in shooting percentage. The Devils are also dangerous with the extra man, ranking second on the powerplay.

Jacob Markstrom has had a great season, going 18-6-2 with a 2.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He will play behind a defense that is sixth in goals against and seventh on the penalty kill.

The Devils will cover the spread if their young guns can continue getting clearance to the loose pucks and firing multiple shots at the net. Then, their defense must continue to swarm the opposition and prevent Aho and Necas from getting room to maneuver.

Final Hurricanes-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are 18-16 against the spread, while the Devils are 17-18 against the odds. Moreover, the Hurricanes are 7-10 against the spread on the road, while the Devils are 9-10 against the odd at home. The Canes are 13-16-5 against the over/under, while the Devils are 12-21-2 against the over/under.

Both teams have good offenses. However, they combine for less than 6.5 goals when they play, as evidenced by the previous two meetings. While the odds almost never hit a third consecutive time, it is very likely will happen again. I have more faith in the Canes and Devils struggling to score than one of them covering the spread due to their inconsistent play recently.

Final Hurricanes-Devils Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (+100)