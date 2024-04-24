The Carolina Hurricanes will take a commanding 2-0 series lead into Long Island for a Game 3 showdown with the New York Islanders on Thursday at UBS Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Hurricanes-Islanders Game 3 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Hurricanes rallied from a 3-0 deficit to shock the Islanders and take a 2-0 series lead. At first, the Islanders struck with a goal by Kyle Palmieri. Bo Horvat scored before the first period ended to take a 2-0 lead. Andres Lee converted on a powerplay goal to make it 3-0 in the second period. However, the Canes began their comeback, thanks to a powerplay goal by Teuvo Teravainen.
Seth Jarvis made it 3-2 in the third period with a goal. Later, Sebastian Aho put a rebound into the net to tie the game. Not even nine seconds later, Jordan Martinook jammed the off goalie Semyon Varlamov to give the Canes the 4-3 lead. Then, Jake Guentzel placed an empty-net goal to make it 5-3.
Frederik Andersen made just nine saves on 12 shots. Conversely, Varlomov finished with 34 saves on 38 shots. The Islanders only had 12 shot attempts, while the Canes shot 39 times. Additionally, the Cabes dominated the faceoff circle 59 percent to 41. The Hurricanes went 1 for 1 on the powerplay. Meanwhile, the Canes went 1 for 5. The Islanders also took 83 penalty minutes, while the Hurricanes had 43. Also, the Islanders blocked 36 shots, while the Canes blocked eight, showcasing how lopsided this game really was.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Islanders Game 3 Odds
Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline: -162
New York Islanders: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: +134
Over: 5.5 (+104)
Under: 5.5 (-128)
How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game 3
Time: 7:35 PM ET/4:35 PM PT
TV: ESPN 2, SN36, TVAS and BSSO
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Hurricanes have found ways to endure, and they are looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After struggling through the first two periods, Carolina found a way. They have a group of scorers who can make things happen, and they have made things happen in this series.
Brady Skjei has three assists. Meanwhile, Jarvis has one goal and two assists, including five hits. Evgeny Kuznetsov has generated one goal and one assist, with his lone tally being a powerplay marker. Guentzel has tallied a goal and an assist while Aho has also put a goal and helper. Also, Martin Necas has one goal and an assist, while Andrei Svechnikov now has two helpers.
The defense has been stout, limiting chances. Because of that, Andersen has become better. Andersen is 2-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. Look for the defense to continue blocking shots while Andersen does his best to help the Canes.
The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can continue building momentum on offense. Then, the defense must continue to play tight defense.
Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Islanders should have won Game 2. Unfortunately, they could not hold onto a large lead. They collapsed down the stretch, and they allowed the Hurricanes to control the momentum and flow of this game. Now, they need their scorers to pick it up.
Lee now has one goal and one assist, including a tally on the powerplay. Also. Palmieri now has a goal after his conversion in Game 2. Casy Cizikas has one assist through the first two games.
Brock Nelson has been cold in this series. Somehow, he has not scored a goal or assists. Nelson also has produced mixed results in the faceoff circle, winning only 14 draws and losing 17. Therefore, he has to find a way to get things going. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has put an assist. However, his faceoff skills have been bad, as he has won six draws and lost 14.
The defense has collapsed completely in this series. So far, they have allowed 110 shot attempts. No one can win under those circumstances. The Islanders need to do better in closing shooting lanes. Also, they might switch goalies. Varlomov is 0-2 with a 3.03 goals-against average. Therefore, they may turn back to goalie Ilya Sorokin, who went 25-19-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average during the regular season.
The Islanders will cover the spread if they can find some scoring chances. Then, they need to tighten the defense and stop allowing so many chances.
Final Hurricanes-Islanders Game 3 Prediction & Pick
The Hurricanes have dominated this series. Now, they look to take a commanding 3-0 lead. If they can continue to fire shots at the net, they will have a good chance to go up 3-0. They still may do that if they cannot do that. However, the Islanders may put up a better fight in this one. Consider the fact that the series now shifts to Long Island. The Islanders will do everything in their power to keep this a game. The Hurricanes likely win this game. However, the Islanders cover the spread.
Final Hurricanes-Islanders Game 3 Prediction & Pick: New York Islanders: +1.5 (-200)