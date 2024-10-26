ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their winning streak as they face the Seattle Kraken. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Kraken prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes enter the game sitting at 4-2-0 on the year but have won back-to-back games. They first beat the Edmonton Oilers on the road, winning 3-2 in overtime. They would then defeat the Calgary Flames, winning that game 4-2. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken are 4-3-1 on the year but have lost each of their last two. First, they fell 3-2 to the Avalanche at home. They would continue their homestand against the Winnipeg Jets and would fall in overtime 4-3.

Here are the Hurricanes-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Kraken Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -178

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Kraken

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with two goals and five assists on the year, including four assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov joins him on the top line. He has a goal and four assists this year with two assists on the power play this year. Finally, Jack Roslovic has three goals on the year from the top line.

Martin Necas has led the way for the Hurricanes this year, coming from the third line. He has three goals and five assists on the year, including a goal and three assists on the power play. He is joined by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has five assists on the year from the second line. The Hurricanes also get solid production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid this year, with four goals and two assists. Further, three of the goals have come on the power play this year.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 2-1-0 on the year with a 1.64 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. Andersen has been solid this year, now allowing over two goals in a game yet this year. Last time out, he stopped 33 of 35 shots to take the overtime win over the Oilers.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been let by Jared McCann this year. The top-line forward has scored four goals this year while adding seven assists on the season. He is joined on the top line by Jordan Eberle. Eberle comes into the game with six goals and two assists on the year. He also has a power-play goal this year. Matty Beniers rounds out the top line. He has two goals and two assists this year.

Meanwhile, Andre Burakovasky has made an impact this year, playing currently on the fourth line. He has five assists on the year, with three of them coming on the power play. The Kraken also get solid production from the blue line. Ryker Evans has two goals and three assists this year, with a goal on the power play. Brandon Montour has a goal and four assists on the year from the blue line. Finally, Vince Dunn has a goal and two assists on the year, with both assists coming on the power play. Still, he will most likely be out in this game with an injury.

It is expected to be Phillip Grubauer in the net for the Kraken in this one. He is 1-3-0 on the year with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Last time out was one of his better games this year. He stopped 25 of 28 shots but took the loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He has just one game over .900 in save percentage this year but took the loss in that game as well. Meanwhile, in his only win, Grubauer stopped just 21 of 25 shots.

Final Hurricanes-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come into this early season NHL game as the favorite in terms of odds. They have been solid this year. The Hurricanes scored 3.17 goals per game, and sit sixth in the NHL on power play conversion. Further, the Hurricanes are fifth in the NHL in goals-against per game, while sitting eighth in the NHL on the penalty kill. The Kraken are scoring slightly better, sitting with 3.25 goals per game this year, but they are 22nd on the power play and 25th on the penalty kill. Further, they allowed three goals per game. In games Phillip Gruabuaer has started, their goals per game go down, and their goals against per game go up. That trend will continue in this one. Take the Hurricanes to get the win.

Final Hurricanes-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-178)