PFL Super Fights: Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira continues on the main card with a matchup in the featherweight division between promotional newcomers Husein Kadimagomaev and Zafar Mohsen. Kadimagomaev comes into his debut with a ton of hype surrounding him while winning each of his last three fights meanwhile, Mohsen makes his promotional debut riding a three-fight winning streak with all three wins coming by finish. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Kadimagomaev-Mohsen prediction and pick.

Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1) comes into his promotional debut with the PFL with wins in four out of his last five fights with one lone blemish being a No Contest back in 2022. He has finishes in 10 of his 11 wins and will be looking to extend his finishing streak when he takes on fellow newcomer Zafar Mohsen this weekend at PFL Super Fights.

Zafar Mohsen (13-4) comes into this his first fight in the PFL cage winning each of his last three fights with all three of those wins coming by finish. He will be looking for the biggest win of his career and make a statement in his PFL debut when he takes on Husein Kadimagomaev this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the PFL Super Fights Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Husein Kadimagomaev-Zafar Mohsen Odds

Husein Kadimagomaev: -1350

Zafar Mohsen: +800

Over 1.5 Rounds: +110

Under 1.5 Rounds: -140

Why Husein Kadimagomaev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Giorgi Aptsiauri – SUB

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 (6 KO/TKO /4 SUB)

Husein Kadimagomaev is primed to secure a decisive victory against Zafar Mohsen at this weekend’s PFL Super Fights event, showcasing his superior skillset and momentum. The Swiss fighter boasts an impressive 11-1 record and has been on a tear, winning his last four fights in dominant fashion. Kadimagomaev’s well-rounded game, combining crisp striking with a formidable grappling background, makes him a threat in all areas of the fight. His recent performances have demonstrated his ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground, giving him a significant edge over Mohsen.

While Zafar Mohsen is an experienced competitor with a 13-4 record, he faces an uphill battle against the surging Kadimagomaev. The age difference, with Kadimagomaev being four years younger at 25, could play a crucial role in this featherweight clash, potentially giving the Swiss fighter an advantage in speed and athleticism. Additionally, Kadimagomaev’s status as a heavy favorite (-1200) reflects the confidence in his abilities and recent form. With a win over Mohsen, Kadimagomaev would solidify his position as a top contender in the PFL featherweight division and potentially set himself up for a title shot in the near future.

Why Zafar Mohsen Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Bektur Seyitali Uulu – SUB

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 12 (8 KO/TKO /4 SUB)

Zafar Mohsen is poised to pull off a significant upset against Husein Kadimagomaev at this weekend’s PFL Super Fights event, showcasing his experience and well-rounded skillset. The German fighter boasts an impressive 13-4 record, with a remarkable 85% finish rate, demonstrating his ability to end fights both on the feet and on the ground. Mohsen’s experience edge, being four years older at 29, could prove crucial in navigating the high-pressure environment of such a high-profile event. His recent performances have shown continuous improvement, and he enters this fight on a three-fight win streak, indicating he’s in top form.

While Kadimagomaev is undoubtedly a talented prospect with an 11-1 record, Mohsen’s experience against tougher competition gives him a significant advantage. Mohsen’s ability to adapt his game plan mid-fight and his proven durability over longer contests could be the key factors in neutralizing Kadimagomaev’s aggressive style. Additionally, Mohsen’s underdog status (+750) may provide extra motivation to prove the oddsmakers wrong. With his combination of striking power, grappling prowess, and fight IQ, Mohsen has all the tools necessary to exploit any weaknesses in Kadimagomaev’s game and secure a victory, potentially via a late stoppage or decision.

Final Husein Kadimagomaev-Zafar Mohsen Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing PFL Super Fights matchup, Husein Kadimagomaev and Zafar Mohsen are set to deliver an intense battle. Kadimagomaev’s recent momentum and well-rounded skillset make him the favorite, but Mohsen’s experience and finishing ability shouldn’t be underestimated. Expect a high-paced fight with Kadimagomaev looking to control the action with his grappling and ground-and-pound, while Mohsen aims to keep the fight standing and utilize his striking. The bout could go either way, but Kadimagomaev’s youth and recent form may prove decisive. Husein Kadimagomaev wins by TKO in the second round after wearing down Mohsen with his relentless pressure and ground game.

Final Husein Kadimagomaev-Zafar Mohsen Prediction & Pick: Husein Kadimagomaev (-1350)