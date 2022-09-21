HyperX Set to Launch “Queued Up” 2022 Class

HyperX is starting the new season of Queued Up for 2022, which will elevate five more content creators in this program.

Gaming peripheral brand HyperX is set to start the new season of Queued Up for 2022, which will be starting with an online fan vote on September 21. Queued Up is a showcase that identifies and celebrates promising talent in the gaming space, aiming to give them a platform to rise above the rest and widen their audience. The new season of Queued Up will highlight and empower rising content creators by providing them with a platform that will help their brands flourish.

Each year, Queued Up features a class of five content creators chosen and showcased to the world. This year’s class will receive benefits and prize packages designed to help escalate their brands to the next level. This includes a twelve-month paid contract with HyperX, the opportunity to be featured in new releases, and tools to help scale their brands.

“With the growing number of up-and-coming content creators, we look forward to showcasing another group of talented individuals withQueued Up in 2022,” saus HyperX Social Media & Brand Content Manager KerryHoang. “HyperX’s goalis to empower and support the next generation of talent by providing products and tools tohelp grow their social channels and enable them to elevate their brand and feel empowered as content creators.”

While the candidates for Queued Up will be chosen by an internal panel within HyperX, fans will also have a say in the voting process. HyperX selected twenty individuals back in August, and have been notified earlier this month in September. Voting for the top 5 has since started and will be running from Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to Friday, October 7, 2022. The top five HyperX Queued Up content creators will be revealed through a live stream celebration on October 21, 2022.

During this live stream announcement, the 2022 Queued Up Class will join the current HyperX roster of influencers and streamers. They will then take over the live stream for a series of talent-driven segments where they will play their favorite games, get to know each other, and allow the online audience to get to know them better.