‘I didn’t feel a thing’: Top Braves prospect Vaughn Grissom’s surreal admission after HR in first MLB game

The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Vaughn Grissom in the hopes that the 21-year-old could bring a jolt to their lineup. He did just that in an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox by hitting a home run in his first ever MLB game.

In the top of the seventh inning, Grissom launched a two-run home run to the Green Monster to extend the Braves’ lead to 5-1. The second baseman drove home himself and Michael Harris II.

“I didn’t feel a thing. I didn’t feel one thing,” Vaughn Grissom said after the game, via ESPN. “Literally, I hit it and blacked out until I saw my first-base coach and just started laughing…I’m super shocked. What a moment. I didn’t know what else to think but, ‘Wow.'”

Vaughn Grissom had a phenomenal game, recording a single and a stolen base in addition to his home run. He became the youngest player to collect a steal and a homer in an MLB debut. Atlanta made a very wise decision to call him up from the Double-A level.

The Braves snapped a three-game losing streak in Fenway Park. If Grissom continues to produce at the plate, he could be a massive boost for the team.

Atlanta has had great success with their prospects at the major-league level this season. Harris and pitcher Spencer Strider are both leading the conversation for National League Rookie of the Year. Vaughn Grissom was called up too late to be in the running but he can play a big part in the Braves’ push for the postseason.