The New York Yankees are on a winning streak after quite a while. Following a 4-2 victory at home over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers opened up their Subway Series against the New York Mets with a 4-2 victory Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees passed the test in that game despite facing an absolute stud in Mets ace Max Scherzer, who uncharacteristically did not have it in the contest.

Aaron Judge took Scherzer’s four-seam fastball deep in the third inning to extend the Yankees’ 1-0 lead to a 2-0 one. After the game, Judge was asked about how he was able to muster a home run against Mad Max.

Aaron Judge takes Max Scherzer deep for his 47th home run of the year 💪 📹: @Yankees pic.twitter.com/mq2WrrRxGF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 23, 2022

Via MLB Network:

“Asked how he was able to hit a well-placed Scherzer pitch out of the park, ‘that’s a good question— I gotta check the replay.'”

Max Scherzer actually got the better of Aaron Judge the first time they faced off in the game, as the Mets pitcher struck out the Yankees slugger in the first inning. It was also the same strikeout that put Scherzer ahead of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez on the all-time strikeouts list.

Prior to Aaron Judge’s home run against the Mets, he was on a nine-game homerless streak — the longest he’s had so far in the 2022 MLB season. Also, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Judge’s 47th homer this season is the 111th of his career at the new Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have been generally horrible since the start of the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season, but their wins over the Blue Jays and the Mets are terrific signs pointing to a much more stable short-term outlook for the Bronx Bombers.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees will now attempt to win three games in a row for the first time since late July when they take on the Mets in the series finale Tuesday.

With the victory against the Mets, the Yankees are now 75-48, with an eight-game lead over their rivals in the American League East division.