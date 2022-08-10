Keith Hernandez hates the Philadelphia Phillies, and that’s a natural feeling for everyone who’s got any sort of emotional investment in the New York Mets. Hernandez let this particular feeling be known again when he candidly and hilariously revealed that he asked his bosses over at SportsNet New York to keep him out of game coverages involving the Phillies .

Via Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated:

Keith Hernandez just said on the Mets broadcast that he has asked SNY not to make him call games against the Phillies because he doesn’t like watching them play.”As far as fundamentally and defensively, the Phillies have always been just not up to it.”

In case you missed the part during Tuesday night’s game between the Mets and the Cincinnati Reds where Keith Hernandez made the revelation, here’s a clip via Awful Announcing.

Here's video of Keith Hernandez explaining why he hates calling Mets games against the Phillies.⚾️😂 https://t.co/I7a4pxT1e6 pic.twitter.com/B3iEtVspzP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2022

We’re pretty sure the Phillies also have zero interest in what Hernandez thinks of them and wouldn’t even mind not hearing from him ever again. Nevertheless, this is another liter of gas poured on the eternally burning enmity between the fanbases of the Phillies and the Mets.

After dealing with the Reds at home, the Mets will welcome Philly for a four-game set still that kicks off at Citi Field this coming Friday. New York currently has the bragging rights over the Phillies, as it is well ahead of everyone in the National League East division. Then again, the aforementioned upcoming series will be an extra intriguing one as Philadelphia will have a golden opportunity to cut down the Mets’ lead.