The Colorado Buffaloes were unable to keep their winning streak intact when they traveled to Oregon to take on the explosive Ducks. Oregon dictated the pace of the game throughout and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders saw his team fall by a 42-6 margin.

Prior to the game, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was critical of the Colorado program, saying that it had done very little during its run in the Pac-12.

“They’re fighting for clicks! We’re fighting for wins,” Lanning said.

The Oregon head coach attempted to clarify his statement. “I don't regret anything I've said,” Lanning said. “At the end of the day, I wasn't talking about Deion's team, I was talking about the past and future for our team. But if that serves as material for them, great. I don't think it's going to have any bearing on the game or the success of the game.”

Sanders did not ignore those remarks. “I don’t say something just to say stuff for a click, despite what some people might say. Yeah, I keep receipts.”

Lanning's remarks followed Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell making statements that seemed to diminish Sanders and his leadership of Colorado.

While Deion Sanders appears to have a beef with Lanning, he did not have a problem with Oregon's star player Bo Nix. The two hugged after the game and Sanders told the quarterback he was proud of him, a gesture of sportsmanship that may allow the Colorado head coach to get past negative remarks by opposing coaches.