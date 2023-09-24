The Colorado football team lost its first game of the season on Saturday to the Oregon Ducks. Colorado fans are still shaking their heads at what unfolded in Eugene, Oregon as the Ducks took home a 42-6 victory over the media darlings from Boulder.

The Buffaloes also lost wide receiver Xavier Weaver to an injury that had fans, players and coaches concerned. The Buffs were stunned by a fake punt that went to a 300-pound lineman and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Colorado football quarterback, Deion Sanders' son and projected first round pick in some circles Shedeur Sanders had a hard time working his magic as he threw for just 159 yards. After the game he pointed the finger at himself rather than his offensive line.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders on the reason for the high volume of sacks today: "I was holding it too long." — David Ubben (@davidubben) September 23, 2023

Deion Sanders' team was outgained by quarterback Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks by a final tally of 522 total yards to 199.

Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times on the day as former Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator and current Ducks Head Coach Dan Lanning pulled out all the stops to fire up his team at Autzen Stadium.

“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins… This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood, it’s gonna be played on grass.” Oregon coach Dan Lanning with a pregame message for his team vs. Colorado 🗣️pic.twitter.com/Lnnybhz9Wu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2023

Things won't get any easier for the Buffaloes as their schedule includes a game against number five USC next week in Boulder. Heisman Trophy winner (2022) Caleb Williams just might put up 500 yards on the Colorado football defense himself if Deion Sanders' team doesn't clean things up in time.

Shedeur Sanders' Heisman campaign has taken a serious hit, but Colorado football has plenty of chances to right the ship as it heads into the meat of its Pac-12 schedule.