‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament.

For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. The Hawks star also seemed to shout something at the Magic freshman before throwing the ball hard on him.

After the incident, Banchero called out Murray and revealed that the star guard unfollowed him on Instagram. The youngster then said “it must be personal” considering how intense Murray was.

Apparently, it was personal indeed. Murray responded on his IG stories as well and shared how Banchero has changed after becoming the no. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft. With that, he gave him a reality check of what’s waiting for him.

The Hawks star did say that he still wants to see Banchero succeed, though he advised him to stay humble.

“You tried to flex that #1 shit on me when I been rooting for you when you was a kid asking to rebound for me, [Paolo Banchero]. Don’t get on this internet saying nothing. You changed from the humble kid you always was and I stand on real shit boy and YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You made it and changed, and I lost all respect!!” Murray wrote.

“Stay humble. This life you in now is REAL and ain’t no joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN cause that’s WHO I AM!!!”

It’s definitely interesting to know what has been said by both players during the game… or perhaps even before that. It’s clear that what happened was more than just the usual trash talking on the court, and based on Dejounte Murray’s explanation, there’s more to the situation that fans don’t know.

The beef is far from over, though, that’s for sure. It remains to be seen if Paolo Banchero will respond to Murray, but here’s to hoping we get more clarity on the whole saga.