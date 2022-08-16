After a disappointing season as the starting quarterback of the Clemson Tigers, DJ Uiagalelei is looking forward to atoning for that with a much more spectacular performance in 2022. That’s going to be easier said than done, especially when he’s also facing some pressure in the form of freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, whose chances of stealing the QB1 role might be bigger than what people think.

Nevertheless, DJ Uiagalelei is confident that results will be much better for Clemson football in 2022, saying that he has taken his dual-threat capabilities to the next level, per Chapel Fowler of The Herald.

“I think it’ll definitely play a big role,” Uiagalelei said. “In our offense, the quarterback’s got to be able to run.”

In the 2021 college football season, DJ Uiagalelei passed for 2,246 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also completed just 55.6 percent of his pass attempts. All those numbers were far from ideal for Clemson’s offense, and that’s without mentioning the fact that among all qualified ACC quarterbacks, DJ Uiagalelei’s 108.65 passer rating was the worst. But his ability to take off on the ground with the ball will always be a big asset for the Tigers, who averaged 163.4 rushing yards per game in 2021.

Uiagalelei burned rubber for 308 rushing yards and four touchdowns last season, and based on his apparent confidence level, Clemson football can expect him to surpass those numbers in 2022.

Clemson will begin their 2022 college football season on Sept. 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.