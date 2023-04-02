Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Phoenix Suns (42-35) head out on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40), who are battling to make the play-in tournament. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. We continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Thunder prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Suns are coming into this contest winning four straight and having the kind of resurgence the franchise was hoping for after acquiring Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The Suns have still not lost with Durant in the lineup, though it has still only been five games because of his injury.

The Thunder aren’t in the form they truly need to be in coming down to the wire leading into the playoffs. They have now lost two of their last three games, with losses coming against the Hornets and Pacers. The one win was a one-point victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons. That doesn’t mean they don’t have the squad to get a much-needed win here against the Suns, but OKC will have to be at the top of its game to get the upset here on this Sunday afternoon.

Here are the Suns-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Thunder Odds

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Thunder

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns are surging at the right time and finally looking the squad we hoped they’d look like when they acquired the biggest trade deadline piece in Kevin Durant. Durant has been out for the majority of his time with his new team due to a pre-game injury, but he has since been back for the last two games and looked like he never left.

KD most recently scored 30 points against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. He showed what is to come when Phoenix gets to the playoffs and that we can expect more of the same on Sunday night against his former team.

We also can’t forget the amazing supporting cast that Durant has with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul, making it a collective effort. The Thunder have a tall task to get back on track against the Suns in this one.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder have sputtered down the playoff stretch, but that certainly doesn’t mean they can’t turn it around starting with Sunday night’s game against Phoenix.

While being in a slump as they currently are, they are still one of the better teams covering the spread, especially at home. They have a 23-16 ATS record at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and are 10-9 ATS as a home underdog.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG) in the lineup, the Thunder will be desperate for a win as they try to secure a play-in spot. They are 38-40 and currently clinging to the No. 10 spot in the West, one game ahead of the slumping Dallas Mavericks.

Final Suns-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a hard-fought battle between a team that is contending for a championship and another that’s making that last playoff push. I expect Oklahoma City to really give it their all to the last and final buzzer in this matchup, but the way Phoenix is jelling at the right time has it hard to go against them.

Final Suns-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5.5 (-110)