‘I want to be here’: Orlando Brown Jr. breaks silence on contract drama with Chiefs

The impasse has finally ended for Orlando Brown Jr. and the Kansas City Chiefs. After a rather drawn-out saga, Brown and the Chiefs were finally able to arrive at an agreement with regard to his contract extension. This came out to the tune of $16.7 million for one year.

There was some doubt as to whether or not the Chiefs were going to get back their three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle for the upcoming season after Brown intentionally sat out the first few days of camp. This is despite the fact that Kansas City decided to franchise tag the former Oklahoma standout. The organization was able to breathe a sigh of relief after Brown finally put pen to paper on a new deal and in turn, re-join his team on the field.

Brown has now spoken out about the contract drama he recently endured. According to the 26-year-old, he knew deep down that his loyalty lay with the Chiefs (via Adam Teicher of ESPN):

“I want to be here,” said Brown. “I want to finish my career here in Kansas City. I’m sure questions are out there, but to me, with the contract situation, it just wasn’t enough guarantees. “I love ball. I love blocking for Pat Mahomes. I love putting the Chiefs’ logo on my helmet. I really enjoy being here.”

The Chiefs obviously love him too, which is why the team did all they can to extend Brown’s deal. A one-year extension might not be the most ideal situation for KC right now, but at this point, they’ll take what they can get.

“I missed a lot of ball up until this point, and I missed the locker room,” Brown said. “I missed the coaches, you know, everyone here in the building. I know how important this five-day stretch is to coach [Andy] Reid and everybody here at K.C. I just didn’t feel right sitting at home, missing out on this. This is something that I want to be a part of. You know, I was brought here to help with Super Bowls, and this week is very important to our progression.”

Brown then admitted that it wasn’t easy for him to sit out the first part of camp and watch his teammates prepare for the upcoming season without him. However, he also knows that this was something that he just had to do: