The Kansas City Chiefs are getting Orlando Brown Jr. back in action after all, and that must be music to the ears of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brown has missed time in the Chiefs’ training camp even after he got franchise tagged by the team, as he and Kansas City could not come to terms for a long-term contract before the deadline on July 15.

But according to former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, Brown will finally be reporting to the Chiefs’ training camp Monday.

“Orlando Brown Jr. will report to Chiefs Camp today and play on the franchise tag. Sources close to Brown say he is in the best shape of his life and knows how important the first 5 days of pads are for him, the team and to HC Andy Reid. Mahomes gets his left tackle back”

Brown has been one of the key pieces of Patrick Mahomes’ protection unit. In the 2021 NFL season, the Chiefs were fourth in the league overall with a 4.34 quarterback sack rate on offense, thus buying Patrick Mahomes enough time in the pocket most of the time. As a result, Kansas City had the fourth-best scoring offense in the league with 29.4 points per game and no. 1 total offense in the NFL with 407.6 total yards per contest.

The 26-year-old Orlando Brown Jr. was franchised tagged by the Chiefs back in March for a huge sum of $16.662 million.