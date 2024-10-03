Noted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski retired last September to the surprise of everybody in the sports world, not just fans of the NBA. Moreover, he walked away from a staggering $35-million contract from ESPN to work as general manager of the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure, his alma mater. Meanwhile, NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave his own opinions about Adrian Wojnarowski's retirement from sports reporting during an appearance on Damon Amendolara's show.

“I love my job,” Rapoport said in this clip, shared on X, formerly Twitter. “I value sleep, I value scoops more. So, I always check my phone, you just never know what could be on there.”

On the last Woj bomb

In his retirement message, the renowned NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski cited his desire for a quieter and slower life after years of busyness gathering sources, talking to sources, and reporting on all teams for the network.

Upon his farewell to sports reporting, fans will miss his “Woj bombs,” usually bombshell news of blockbuster trades or free agency signings, that dropped in the small hours of the night, in time for the morning talk shows to dissect every angle of these transactions.

On the other hand, another insider for The Athletic Shams Charania has become “rivals” with Woj for reporting on breaking news, sometimes tweeting news either a few minutes later or even before the ESPN reporter.

However, many fans still remember his all-time biggest “Woj bombs” throughout the years, particularly his announcement of the NBA suspending the season in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Clippers trading the team for Paul George in 2019, or LeBron James signing with the Lakers in 2018.

Who's the next Adrian Wojnarowski?

Thanks to his accuracy, connections, and fan following Charania has become the front-runner for top news-breaker in the NBA, though ESPN remains on the lookout for possible Woj replacements.

One of Woj's possible successors is Chris Haynes, who's been building a solid reputation as an insider. Haynes has also worked for various sports outlets including Yahoo Sports and ESPN.

Meanwhile, fellow NFL insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport might be the equivalent of Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski in the NFL.

Some reports have even suggested that ESPN might put Schefter in Woj's former position as NBA insider, turning him into the “Ultimate Insider,” perhaps the Final Boss of sports reporting.