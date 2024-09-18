On Wednesday morning, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the sports world by announcing that he would be leaving the program after a career that spanned multiple decades. Wojnarowski has established himself as the number one source for breaking news in the NBA over the years, being the first to report some of the biggest stories that have permeated the league since the turn of the century.

In recent years, a slight “rivalry” has been brewing between Wojnarowski and NBA insider Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, who also has a lot of sources on the inside and breaks stories from time to time.

Needless to say, the good folks over on X, formerly Twitter, had a field day with memes referencing the friendly battle between the two former colleagues at ESPN.

https://x.com/NBAMemes/status/1836424004472836334

Some likened the rivalry to real life sports rivalries between sensational players like Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers and Isiah Thomas of the Detroit Pistons in the 1980s.

https://x.com/mollyhannahm/status/1836422234392478143

Others made jokes about the situation and the nature of the profession involved.

“The funniest timeline would have been Shams scooping Woj’s retirement,” wrote one user.

Wojnarowski's retirement of course opens up the question of who will replace him as the lead NBA insider at the biggest sports network in the world, and the answer to that question could be Shams Charania himself.

According to the latest intel, the sports giant is expected to pursue both Shams Charania and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report in their quest to find their next insider, per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Although they have endured criticism in recent years for some of their practices, including leaking draft picks before they are announced, both Charania and Wojnarowski have made a major impact on the sports media landscape as we know it.

Expect ESPN to make a decision soon.