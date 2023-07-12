Ice Cube has responded to Tony Yayo's recent comments in a Drink Champs interview where Yayo claimed that The Notorious B.I.G. was a better storyteller than Ice Cube. During an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Ice Cube acknowledged Biggie's brilliance and the subjective nature of personal opinions. However, he also highlighted his own storytelling pedigree over the past three decades, not just as an MC but also as a writer and actor, Vibe reports.

Ice Cube made it clear that he holds no ill will towards Biggie, expressing his admiration as a fan. He mentioned his contributions to songwriting, particularly for Eazy-E and N.W.A, to emphasize his storytelling abilities. Cube also expanded the conversation beyond music, highlighting his work as a writer for movies and his talent for storytelling in various mediums.

When it comes to determining who is the better storyteller, Cube acknowledged that there is no conclusive answer. Instead, he reveled in the fact that he is part of the conversation, comparing it to the ongoing debates about the greatest basketball player of all time.

The discussion between Ice Cube and Tony Yayo brings attention to the subjectivity of artistic talent and personal preferences. While Cube recognizes Biggie's greatness, he proudly asserts his own abilities and the diverse range of storytelling he has showcased throughout his career.

As the debate continues, fans and critics alike appreciate the contributions of both Ice Cube and The Notorious B.I.G. to the art of storytelling in hip-hop. Ultimately, each artist has left a lasting impact and contributed to the rich tapestry of the genre.