Ice Spice, the rising rap star from New York City, has sparked a lot of controversy with her latest music video for “Deli”, a track from her new EP Like…?. The video, which was released on Wednesday, features Ice Spice and several other women twerking in a Harlem bodega, as well as on the streets and rooftops, XXL reports. However, one of the dancers in the video is none other than Aya Tanjali, a 16-year-old TikTok sensation who has over 10 million followers.

Ice Spice is currently getting backlash for having a 16 year old twerk in her ‘Deli’ music video. pic.twitter.com/UUXpZshXCa — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) July 27, 2023

Tanjali, who is known for her viral dance videos and comedy skits, can be seen in several scenes of the video, wearing a crop top and shorts, and shaking her booty on a counter and on the floor. Many viewers were shocked and outraged by the sight of a minor participating in such a provocative and sexualized performance, and took to social media to express their disapproval and criticism.

a literal 16 year old shaking ass in an ice spice music video isn’t weird to yall? https://t.co/Fk9CipNhqW — s (@shoshosblog) July 27, 2023

Some Twitter users accused Ice Spice of exploiting Tanjali and exposing her to inappropriate content and influences. One user wrote: “Ice Spice should be ashamed of herself for putting a 16-year-old girl in that position. She’s a child, not a sex object.” Another user commented: “How can Ice Spice justify having a minor twerk in her video? That’s disgusting and irresponsible. She’s setting a bad example for young girls everywhere.”

Others questioned Tanjali’s parents and guardians for allowing her to be involved in the video. One user asked: “Where are Aya Tanjali’s parents? How can they let their daughter do something like that?” Another user said: “Aya Tanjali needs to be protected from predators like Ice Spice. She’s too young to know what she’s doing.”