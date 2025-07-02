It is possible that WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has welcomed another kid with his wife, and that could explain his extended hiatus since WrestleMania 41.

During a recent WrestleVotes Q&A, Joe Lowry mentioned the latest addition to Reigns' family in passing (at the 19:42 mark). “By the way, congratulations to Roman Reigns,” Lowry said. “[He] just had another baby. Good stuff there.”

So, it makes sense why Reigns has been absent from WWE. He is known for taking long breaks between matches, but this may be a justifiable reason.

Reigns already has five kids, so this would presumably be his sixth. Congratulations to him and his family. Hopefully, he is enjoying his time as a dad.

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE from hiatus?

It has been a while since Reigns has been seen in WWE. Shortly after WrestleMania 41, there were reports that he could return at Money in the Bank, which took place on June 7. However, that did not happen.

WWE just had their Night of Champions PLE as well. Reigns was not present for the show, and fans are left wondering if he will even make it back in time for SummerSlam.

Last year, Reigns returned from his post-WrestleMania 40 hiatus at SummerSlam. He interfered during Solo Sikoa's match against Cody Rhodes, helping the “American Nightmare” pick up the win.

He was present throughout the fall, feuding with Sikoa's new Bloodline. Heading into WrestleMania 41, Reigns was feuding with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. They faced in a triple threat bout in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, which Rollins won.

Sooner or later, Reigns will return to WWE. He is one of their biggest stars, and he still has unfinished business with Rollins, Punk, Sikoa, and Rhodes.

More than likely, he will return in time to have a match at SummerSlam. It seems unlikely WWE would do a Reigns return at SummerSlam for the third time since 2020.

His career outside of the ring has started to expand, too. He recently landed a role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Reigns will play Akuma in the upcoming video game adaptation.