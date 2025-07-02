After undergoing surgery, WWE star Chad Gable is on the road to return from his recent injury, and he posted an update for fans on social media.

He took to Instagram to share an update for his fans. Gable promised he would”be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!” a reference to his El Grande Americano character.

In the video, he is shown waking up in his hospital bed. “What's up, dudes?” he groggily says. “I made it, and Rambo is on TV. Look at that. Sly [Stallone] looks awesome in this movie.”

The picture he posted shows him putting up his signature peace sign. Gable appears to be in high spirits following the surgery for the injury.

The comments were flooded by responses from current and past WWE stars. Former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Bobby Lashley said, “Prayers for a speedy recovery bro,” while Natalya said, “Thank you for always putting your body on the line for our entertainment- A true f*****g workhorse.”

When will Chad Gable return to WWE from his injury?

It is unclear when Gable will return from his undisclosed injury. The nature of it is unclear, but it was serious enough to require surgery.

Hopefully, all goes well on his road to recovery. Gable was having the run of his career, playing two characters in WWE. The second, El Grande Americano, has seemingly been taken over by Ludwig Kaiser.

The role has caused Gable to have to wrestle more frequently. He had a busy Money in the Bank weekend, as he competed at Worlds Collide as Gable before taking part in the event's namesake ladder match as Americano.

Gable was written off TV during the June 23, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. He had a backstage confrontation with Penta, who injured his arm by putting him in a submission hold.

More than likely, Gable will miss most of the summer season. It appears unlikely he will recover in time for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and 3.

Currently, Gable is the WWE Speed Champion as Americano. It is unclear if it will be vacated or if Kaiser will continue his reign as Speed Champion in Gable's absence.

He is also the leader of the American Made faction, which also includes the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus) and Ivy Nile. They have been together since July 2024, shortly after Gable left Alpha Academy.