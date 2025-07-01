Randy Moss is gearing up for a full return to Sunday NFL Countdown this fall, bringing with him not only elite football analysis but also a powerful story of resilience, Yahoo reports. After revealing a cancer diagnosis late last year, the Hall of Fame wide receiver stepped back from the spotlight to focus on treatment and recovery. Now, at 48, Moss is cleared and ready to rejoin the ESPN crew for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Moss first hinted at health concerns when he appeared on-air last season wearing sunglasses. A few months later, he publicly shared that doctors had found a cancerous mass in his bile duct, which led to him undergoing the Whipple procedure, a major surgery involving parts of the pancreas, bile duct, gallbladder, and small intestine. His diagnosis sent a ripple through the football world, especially among fans and colleagues who’ve watched Moss redefine what it means to be a game-changing receiver.

Though absent for much of the 2024 season, Moss made a brief but emotional return on Super Bowl Sunday, joining the Countdown team and lifting spirits across the NFL community. “Knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason,” ESPN said in a statement to The Athletic.

Team Moss: A Legacy Bigger Than Football

Moss didn’t just focus inward during recovery, he turned his diagnosis into a mission. At the 2025 NFL Honors, he appeared remotely to announce Joe Burrow as the league’s Comeback Player of the Year, all while donning gear from his new campaign, Team Moss: Let’s Moss Cancer. The hoodie and hat he wore weren’t just fashion statements. Proceeds from merchandise sales are supporting cancer research, with Moss adding purpose to pain in classic straight-ahead fashion.

In the midst of all this, his credentials on the field still shine. With 982 catches, 15,292 yards, and 156 touchdowns, Moss remains a symbol of greatness. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and the College Football Hall of Fame just this year, his name stays etched in football history.

Now, with health on the mend and his voice back in the weekly NFL mix, Randy Moss’s return is more than a comeback. It’s a message. The man who once dominated Sundays is doing it again — this time, with even more power behind his presence.