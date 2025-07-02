If you’ve ever dreamed of living like basketball royalty, now’s your shot. Michael Jordan’s former Highland Park estate, dubbed Champions Point, is officially up for short-term rent, and it's not going for pocket change, NBCChicago reports. Listed through Airbnb Luxe, the estate promises an elite experience fit for a GOAT, complete with a jaw-dropping price tag and amenities to match.

Starting this week, guests can book this 7.39-acre sanctuary that once belonged to the Chicago Bulls icon. The estate, now owned by entrepreneur John Cooper, sleeps up to 12 people and features seven bedrooms and up to 20 bathrooms. While the numbers vary slightly depending on the listing section, what doesn’t change is the scale of the luxury.

Renting Champions Point isn’t for the budget-conscious. A weeklong stay from August 2 to 9 is priced at $105,514, breaking down to just over $15,000 per night. Prefer Labor Day week? That’ll run you $120,920. But for those with the wallet to handle it, the experience is just about unmatched.

The gated property still features the famous “23” on the entrance gate, reminding visitors of the home’s iconic past. Inside, it's a sensory overload of opulence: a full basketball court, commercial-grade gym, saltwater aquariums, movie theater, cigar lounge, and wine cellar are just the beginning. Guests can also unwind in the zero-entry infinity pool, test their swing on the putting green, or fish in the private pond.

According to the Airbnb listing, Michael Jordan's former estate is ideal for family retreats, milestone celebrations, or getaways with friends. Cooper notes that while he’s still exploring long-term uses for the property, this rental option brings both exposure and income. “Now, we're making it possible for more people to experience that magic firsthand,” he said.