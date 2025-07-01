LeBron James isn’t retiring just yet, but he’s clearly warming up for life beyond basketball. James' latest move? Singing Phil Collins’ In the Air Tonight in Amazon’s new Prime Day campaign, and doing it with more confidence than vocal range, per an X post.

The 60-second spot, titled “What’s Next?”, anchors Amazon’s 2025 global campaign, “Greatness Is a Deal Away.” In it, James imagines what his next chapter might look like. He tries being a hibachi chef, a barber, and eventually, a velvet-jacketed lounge singer who tackles the iconic Collins song. While the singing is… rough, LeBron's commitment is real. His delivery feels honest, even if the notes don’t land.

Fans heard more than just off-key vocals. James posted the full ad to X with the caption, “Can y’all feel it!? 🤣🤣🤣 Prime Day July 8-11 @amazon #ad.” One sarcastic commenter replied, “Wow LeBron! You nailed it! You definitely have a career as a singer after basketball.” Another jumped straight to basketball business, asking, “Are y’all gonna get a center this year or nah?”

Post-NBA planning is already underway

This wasn’t a lazy cameo. James helped shape the creative vision for the spot, from picking the song to imagining the different futures. According to Amazon's VP and Global Chief Creative Officer Jo Shoesmith, “Prime Day is our biggest moment of the year to make Prime members feel special and valued. Who better than LeBron James to show how getting a great deal can make anyone feel excited and ready to embrace what’s next?”

Beyond the jokes and branding, there’s a sense that James knows the end of his NBA run is approaching. In a recently surfaced clip, he mentioned that his wife, Savannah, wants him to retire in the next few years. Whether he does that soon or not, it’s clear he’s lining up his next act. If commercials like this are any indication, fans won’t be seeing less of LeBron — they’ll just be seeing him in a very different light.

