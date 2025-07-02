Vibe Check isn’t just another show slapped onto a streaming schedule. It’s ESPN’s most intentional move yet to elevate women in sports media, and it finally has a premiere date. Launched on Monday, June 30, the program will drop new episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+, marking only the second ESPN exclusive on the platform after SC+, ESPN reports.

The WNBA All-Star starters are officially locked in 🔒✨ The Vibe Check squad played a little guessing game to reveal the lineup — see who made the cut 👀🏀 📺 Vibe Check is streaming exclusively on @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/rprY0Xix03 — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The show is headlined by a rotating powerhouse panel: Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike, Monica McNutt, Hannah Storm and more. While Duncan, Carter and Ogwumike planted the initial seed, the show honors the groundwork laid by Storm, Chris Evert, and countless women who came before them. The goal? A full-frontal takeover of the sports conversation from a perspective ESPN has too often sidelined.

The vibe isn’t just in the name. The format promises a sharp blend of deep insight, laughter, unfiltered analysis, and behind-the-scenes access. Think of it as sports talk reimagined—not with cold, desk-bound rigidity, but with energy, color and a living-room set that invites audiences to sit down and stay a while. The show’s approach draws inspiration from podcast culture, where slower conversations and sillier diversions are not just allowed, but embraced.

Why Vibe Check Matters

At its core, Vibe Check represents a shift. Not just in platform, but in tone. ESPN is breaking its own mold here. Although the production still nods to traditional studio structure, the program’s flexible format, moving conversations to new locations and leaning into digital-native storytelling, is carving out space that feels fresh.

Duncan, who stepped away from The Elle Duncan Show to host this project, views it as a proof of concept. That show’s pivot to women's sports coverage happened organically—viewers shaped it. Now, ESPN is listening.

“This is an opportunity,” Storm said. “And you have to take those opportunities and run with them.”

Vibe Check isn’t just about highlighting women in sports media. It’s about giving them the keys, turning up the music, and letting them drive.