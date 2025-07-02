You can't date the world's largest pop star without your life changing just a little. Travis Kelce shared on the Bussin Boys podcast what aspects of his life have been altered since his romance with arguably one of the largest names in music, Taylor Swift.

“That’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until you’re in it,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said of paparazzi on the episode. “That’s probably the craziest thing.

“Like, I’m just playing golf and all of the sudden in the trees there’s just a f–king guy with a camera,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end added. “Like, ah s–t. I gotta go to the restroom now. I can’t just go over here and take a piss.”

Kelce is known for his outgoing personality, and that much about his lifestyle hasn't changed, including that he's “never been ashamed of slamming beers.”

He jokingly added how much the paparazzi could be invasive: “Just don’t want my meat on Page Six, know what I mean?”

In the interview, he also dismissed the rumor that he and Swift are seeking attention amid their recent appearances. The couple has been spotted at the Stanley Cup Finals, dining in New York, and in Nashville at Kelce's Tight End University event.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” Kelce said on the podcast. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

The couple had some fun during the three-day event at Kelce's Tight End University where Swift surprised the attendees with a performance — her first since her Eras Tour which ended in December 2024.

“See the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians,” she said on stage as seen in footage from the event, “is we’re all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going play, and these are the tight ends.”'

The NFL posted photos of Swift performing on Instagram, “Just a casual surprise performance at @te_university,” the NFL captioned the photo.

Kelce hopped into the comment section addressing Swift by his nickname for her, “Turn me up Tay Tay!!”

A source told Daily Mail that Swift wanted to support Kelce like he has done for her in the past during her Eras Tour.

“She thought it would be fun to perform, and it made sure eyeballs were firmly on the Tight End University that Travis holds very close to his heart,” a source tells told the publication. “Travis was there at so many of her shows and even took part. She is now repaying the favor.”

Prior to Swift taking the stage at the TEU event, a source told PEOPLE that there is nothing that she “enjoys” more than “letting him shine.” She “lights up” when she's around Kelce and that they “stayed by each other’s side all while chit chatting and catching up with everyone” at the Nashville Brooklyn Bowl event.

The couple has been dating since 2023 and the singer is excited to be supporting Kelce in his 13th season in the NFL. The Chiefs kick off their season with a game in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.