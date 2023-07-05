Bronx rapper Ice Spice, who has been making waves in the music industry with a string of hit singles, recently found herself facing a Twitter troll who compared her looks to a young woman with Down Syndrome. However, instead of letting the hate get to her, Ice Spice took the high road and responded with grace, Twitter reports.

When the troll posted a picture of Spice's face juxtaposed with the face of the unidentified woman with Down Syndrome, Ice Spice didn't stoop to their level. Instead, she complimented the young woman, writing, “U thought u ate but my sis cute asf,” accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji.

A hater attempted to mock Ice Spice claiming she has Down Syndrome. The rapper responded by saying she is not bothered by the comparison: “u thought u ate, but my sis cute asf😍.” pic.twitter.com/gM8yblH4cR — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 5, 2023

Fans applauded Ice Spice for her classy response, praising her for promoting Down Syndrome visibility and appreciation. Many expressed their admiration for her ability to rise above the negativity and handle the situation with grace.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ice Spice's rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric, with the 23-year-old rapper solidifying her status as one of the hottest rappers in the game. She has collaborated with industry heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, and Taylor Swift, further propelling her career forward.

In a recent interview, Ice Spice teased her forthcoming full-length studio debut, hinting at different vibes and a secret sauce that she's keeping under wraps. With her undeniable talent and growing fan base, anticipation is high for what she has in store for her fans.

Despite the occasional presence of trolls on social media, Ice Spice remains focused on her music and continues to make a mark in the hip-hop world. Her ability to handle adversity with poise and kindness only adds to her appeal as an artist and role model.