We're just a few days away from the Rose Bowl Game, which this year doubles as a College Football Playoff semifinal between Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines and Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, but before the two teams took the field in Pasadena, they went on a class field trip together to Disneyland.

If for lord knows what reason you've ever found yourself having a debate with a friend or colleague about which two college football coaches would make for the most uncomfortable guests in a photo with an oversized cartoon mouse, then I've got great news for you… we've found them!

Expand Tweet

Now don't get me wrong, Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban did their job — they managed to muster smiles for a photo taken in a theme park popular referred to as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Look at Harbaugh, he even threw an arm around Mickey Mouse like they're old pals who haven't seen each other in years. Does that mean Mickey and Minnie will be pulling for Michigan in the Rose Bowl? And realistically, what are the chances that those smiles lasted for five more seconds after the photo was taken?

Come January 1st, only one of these two coaches will be smiling, and chances are, we won't see it until after the game when either Michigan or Alabama punches their ticket to the College Football Playoff Championship Game against either Washington or Texas. But regardless of the outcome of the game, at least Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban will always have the memory of their weekday getaway to Disney.

I at least hope they got two copies of the photo.