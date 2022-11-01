IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Challengers Stage Results

The Rio Major is finally here as another CSGO Major is upon us. After 6 months of waiting for another Major, and rumored as Rio Major being delayed two years ago, the biggest event of Counter Strike will finally go to Brazil. Brazil is well known for its fans and legendary players where Icons, who are even competing now on the Challengers Stage, were born. Starting off the Major, we have the Challengers Stage where teams will compete for a spot with the Top 8 Teams that has already qualified for the Legends Stage. There, they will battle it out for the final 8 teams that would move on to the Playoffs, or the Champions Stage. The total prize pool of the entire event is 1.25M USD, and the winner will have an automatic spot in the Blast Premier World Finals, as well as Katowice Masters 2023. All 24 of the world’s best Counter-Strike teams will fight it out in the largest Counter-Strike crowd there is.

These are the details of the event:

Dates: October 31-November 3

Challengers Stage: October 31-November 3

Legends Stage: November 5-8

Champions Stage: November 10-13

For this, we will be covering the entire Challengers Stage to know where the teams are now in the standings. The Challengers Stage will consist of 4 Days with a Swiss format, where teams will need to secure 3 wins to move on to the next stage. Here as follows the schedule of all the matches and current results, with their corresponding time for each time zone.

Again, 8 teams have already qualified from qualifying events, making it into the Legends Stage. They are already guaranteed a Top 16 finish, waiting for the top 8 teams moving on from the Challengers Stage above. The other 16 from the 24 total teams participating in the event will have to fight their way through the Challengers Stage. We have 4 Hometown Hero Teams ready to fight for a coveted spot in the Champions Stage, for the crowd to cheer on. Teams like Imperial Esports and 00 Nation each have iconic superstars in their teams, such as the legendary SK Gaming lineup who dominated the Counter-Strike scene back in the day.

New Challengers Stage (October 31 – November 3)

Day 1: October 31

Stage Match PT ET GMT Swiss Round 1 MOUZ 16-6 Outsiders 7 AM 10 AM 2 PM Swiss Round 1 9z 6-16 GamerLegion 7 AM 10 AM 2 PM Swiss Round 1 Bad News Eagles 16-3 00 Nation 8:15 AM 11:15 AM 3:15 PM Swiss Round 1 OG 16-5 Grayhound 8:15 AM 11:15 AM 3:15 PM Swiss Round 1 BIG 19-16 FURIA 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 4:30 PM Swiss Round 1 Evil Geniuses 16-9 IHC 9:30 AM 11:30 AM 4:30 PM Swiss Round 1 Vitality 16-9 Imperial 10:45 AM 1:45 PM 5:45 PM Swiss Round 1 Cloud9 17-19 Fnatic 10:45 AM 1:45 PM 5:45 PM Swiss Round 2 00 Nation 6-16 FURIA 1:15 PM 4:15 PM 8:15 PM Swiss Round 2 Outsiders 16-12 IHC 1:15 PM 4:15 PM 8:15 PM Swiss Round 2 Evil Geniuses 10-16 MOUZ 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 9:30 PM Swiss Round 2 BIG 11-16 Bad News Eagles 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 9:30 PM Swiss Round 2 9z 16-11 Imperial 3:45 PM 6:45 PM 10:45 PM Swiss Round 2 Vitality 10-16 GamerLegion 3:45 PM 6:45 PM 10:45 PM Swiss Round 2 OG 13-16 Fnatic 5 PM 8 PM 12 AM Swiss Round 2 Cloud9 17-19 Grayhound 5 PM 8 PM 12 AM

Day 2: November 1

Stage Match PT ET GMT Swiss Round 3 Evil Geniuses 17-19 9z 7 AM 10 AM 2 PM Swiss Round 3 Vitality 12-16 Outsiders 7 AM 10 AM 2 PM Swiss Round 3 OG 16-19 FURIA 8:15 AM 11:15 AM 3:15 PM Swiss Round 3 BIG 16-6 Grayhound 8:15 AM 11:15 AM 3:15 PM Swiss Round 3 MOUZ 2-1 Fnatic 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 4:30 PM Swiss Round 3 00 Nation 1-2 IHC 9:30 AM 12:30 PM 4:30 PM Swiss Round 3 GamerLegion 0-2 Bad News Eagles 1 PM 4 PM 8 PM Swiss Round 3 Cloud9 vs Imperial 1 PM 4 PM 8 PM

Day 3: November 2

TBD

Day 4: November 4