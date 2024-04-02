A new poster for John Krasinski's If has been unveiled. It seemingly takes inspiration from the Beatles' iconic Abbey Road album cover.
The new poster was unveiled on April 2 by the official If social media accounts. It shows Ryan Reynolds and Cailey Fleming's characters walking across a New York City street (you can see Radio City Music Hall in the background). Along with the two human characters are a bunch of the imaginary characters.
A story for you and your friends, both real and imaginary. Check out the new poster for #IFMovie – Only in theatres May 17. pic.twitter.com/NyO02k0kX4
— IF Movie (@IFmovie) April 2, 2024
Blue (Steve Carrell) dominates the screen given his giant purple stature. The late Louis Gossett Jr. voiced a bear in the film, who's seen behind Blue. Matt Damon's flower character and even Emily Blunt's unicorn can be seen in the background if you squint.
Other characters, who will become clear once the movie comes out, are sprawled throughout the poster. Reynolds, Carrell, and Fleming are undoubtedly the central focus of the film.
The film's director, Krasinski, also shared the poster. “It’s coming!! A story you have to believe to see. Check out the new poster for @IFMovie – Only in theatres May 17,” his X post read.
This was a clever way of integrating a lot of the characters from If. And paying homage to the Beatles' iconic Abbey Road album is never a bad thing, either.
For those unfamiliar with the Abbey Road cover, it features the four Beatles members walking across the titular street in London. It is one of the most iconic album covers of all time. If isn't the first to parody it, and they won't be the last.
What is the If movie?
If is Krasinski's latest film. He produced, wrote, and directed the film. It follows a young girl, Bea (Cailey Fleming), who has the ability to see people's imaginary friends after they're abandoned by the kids as they grow up. Her upstairs neighbor, played by Ryan Reynolds, also shares the ability. Together, they go on a journey to try and reconnect the imaginary friends with their kids.
The voice cast features several high-profile A-listers. Steve Carrell headlines the bunch as Blue. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Sam Rockwell, Jon Stewart, Richard Jenkins, Vince Vaughn, and Sebastian Maniscalco also voice imaginary friends.
John Krasinski has directed several films in his career. His breakthrough came in 2018 with A Quiet Place. He produced, co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film. Two years later, he returned to produce, write, direct, and appear in the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II. He will also be credited as a producer of the spin-off prequel film, A Quiet Place: Day One.
He also produced the film alongside Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, and Reynolds. Krasinski enlisted the help of composer Janusz Kamiński (Schindler's List) and composer Michael Giacchino for the film as well.
Paramount Pictures will distribute the film. They will release the film on May 17.
