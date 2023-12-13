John Krasinski's upcoming film If dropped a poster that needs to be seen to be believed.

Paramount dropped the first If poster on December 13. It can be seen below.

The poster shows three tails hanging out of a window. It features the names of the stars, Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Steve Carell, and Krasinski himself.

“A story you have to believe to see,” the poster promises.

If is the latest film from Krasinski. It follows a young girl who is able to see people's imaginary friends that were left behind as they aged.

Reynolds, Krasinski, Fleming, Gossett, Bobby Moynihan, Alan Kim, and Cailey Fleming lead the live-action cast. Waller-Bridge, Carell, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Richard Jenkins, Jon Stewart, Christopher Meloni, and Sebastian Maniscalco lead the voice cast.

John Krasinski is known for his role in the US version of The Office. He played Jim Halpert from 2005-2013. Some of his other acting credits include Monsters University, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Detroit, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Recently, Krasinski began getting behind the camera. His directorial debut was 2009's Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, but A Quiet Place put him on the map as a filmmaker. He co-wrote and directed the horror film, which made over $340 million worldwide, in addition to starring in it.

A couple of years later, he directed its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II. This time around, he was the sole writer of the project. He got a story credit for the forthcoming prequel film, A Quiet Place: Day One, but Michael Samoski wrote and directed it.

If will be Krasinski's fifth feature film directorial effort. A trailer will be released on December 14, Paramount announced. The film will be released on May 17, 2024.