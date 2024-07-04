Iga Swiatek takes on Petra Martic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Swiatek Martic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Swiatek Martic.

Iga Swiatek has achieved so much, so quickly, in her glorious professional career. One thing she will try to do later this summer is win a gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympics, which will take place at Stade Roland Garros, the clay-court cathedral where Swiatek has won four French Open championships. Before Swiatek takes on that challenge on her beloved red clay, however, she faces the biggest challenge of her career to date: mastering grass at Wimbledon. Grass is the surface whose nuances have foiled and flummoxed Swiatek, a juggernaut claycourt player and an elite hardcourt performer. If you watched Naomi Osaka get demolished on Wednesday by Emma Navarro, you were reminded why grass can be a tricky surface for even the best pros. Osaka is a four-time major champion, and yet she can't figure out grass. Because so few tennis tournaments are contested on grass, players don't spend a lot of time on the surface, and that can throw a curveball. We're waiting to see if Swiatek can take the next step in her evolution and solve the tournament she hasn't been able to figure out yet.

Most people who follow tennis closely will tell you that Petra Martic is unlikely to pose a huge threat to Swiatek in this match, but Swiatek's quarter of the draw has some dangerous potential opponents, especially Jelena Ostapenko, whom Swiatek has not yet beaten head-to-head in her career. At most tournaments, Swiatek is the favorite and the burden of proof is on her opponents to get the job done. At Wimbledon, that isn't necessarily the case.

How To Watch Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT — could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

Why Iga Swiatek Could Cover The Spread

Iga Swiatek comfortably won her first-round Wimbledon match against Sofia Kenin. Keep in mind that while Kenin is not nearly as good a player as she was a few years ago, it is still true that Kenin is a major champion, having won the Australian Open. Swiatek was not severely threatened by Kenin, and the scary part is that Swiatek did not even play her best tennis or anything close to it. That's the mark of a World No. 1 player. The baseline standard of play is so high that even on a less-than-great day, that player can tower over a former major champion in a tricky first-round draw at a major tournament. Swiatek similarly should tower over Petra Martic, a crafty veteran but not someone who will hit the ball hard enough, deep enough, or consistently enough to bother Swiatek. Iga will get a lot of good, hittable balls in her strike zone and should be able to hit the ball hard, to the corners and near the lines, with regularity. She should be able to dictate the terms on which this match is played.

Why Petra Martic Could Cover The Spread

Iga Swiatek deserves the benefit of the doubt in most tennis situations, but not on grass. Martic could cover the spread as long as she loses two sets by no more than three games. A 6-3, 6-3 scoreline means Martic covers. That's very possible.

Final Iga Swiatek-Petra Martic Prediction & Pick

Swiatek will blow the doors off this match. Martic is not in a good position to challenge her.

Final Iga Swiatek-Petra Martic Prediction & Pick: Swiatek -6.5 games