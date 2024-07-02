Iga Swiatek takes on Sofia Kenin at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Swiatek Kenin prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Swiatek Kenin.

Iga Swiatek has done nearly everything a tennis player can ever hope to do in a career, and she isn't even 25 years old yet. She's a young player with several years of prime tennis ahead of her, provided that she stays healthy. She is in position to rewrite the tennis record books, and if she does have seven or eight years of great tennis left in her, she will pile up the trophies on a historic scale. The main achievement which has eluded Swiatek to this point in her career is Wimbledon. She hasn't won the Australian Open either, but she has won a hardcourt major championship at the U.S. Open. Swiatek has dominated clay-court tournaments and won more than her share of hardcourt titles across the WTA Tour calendar. The one obvious and big gap on her portfolio is Wimbledon. Grass is the one surface she fundamentally hasn't been able to figure out.

One thing which complicates the 2024 edition of Wimbledon for Swiatek is that she went the distance in Madrid and Rome before winning the French Open. She played every possible match at three straight tournaments and won them all. That's a lot of heavy lifting. Yes, Swiatek is the best female claycourter in the world by a country mile, but it's still hard work, and it still requires a substantial investment on a physical and mental level. Swiatek needed downtime after her Roland Garros title, so she didn't make a significant investment of time in grass-court preparations for Wimbledon.

An added complication on the back end of this Wimbledon is that the 2024 Summer Olympics are just around the corner in Paris, back at Roland Garros. Swiatek will play there, and she will be expected to do well there. Wimbledon is, in a real sense, interrupting Swiatek's midyear clay festival in France, first at the French Open and then for the return engagement at the Olympics. How much focus will Swiatek bring to the world's most famous tennis tournament, the one she hasn't figured out yet? It will be fascinating to see how she performs at the All-England Club.

How To Watch Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT — could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

Why Iga Swiatek Could Cover The Spread

The fact remains that Iga Swiatek is an elite tennis player. Even if she isn't a dominant grass-court player, she still is an excellent athlete squarely in her prime. That alone gives her a good chance to cover the spread.

Why Sofia Kenin Could Cover The Spread

Because of everything we said above about Swiatek not being in the best possible position to focus on this Wimbledon and give it maximum attention, Kenin — who, let's remember, is a former major champion — has an opportunity to make this match close. Kenin is a solid player who could take advantage of Swiatek's lack of comfort on grass.

Final Iga Swiatek-Sofia Kenin Prediction & Pick

We're not going with a spread bet, but we are going with a Kenin bet: over 5.5 games. Kenin should be able to win three games in each set against an opponent who is great in general, but not as dominant on grass and might be a little imprecise in her first Wimbledon match.

Final Iga Swiatek-Sofia Kenin Prediction & Pick: Kenin over 5.5 games