Iga Swiatek has made her way through the first two rounds of Wimbledon relatively comfortably, but she has not played her best tennis. If Swiatek had played her first two Wimbledon opponents, Sofia Kenin and Petra Martic, on red clay at Roland Garros instead of on grass, the odds are that Swiatek would have beaten those two opponents by larger margins than what she has managed at the All-England Club. Swiatek has won each of her first two matches by a margin of 12 games to 7, winning two sets 6-4 and two other sets 6-3. She hasn't yet unloaded a beatdown and gone to “Iga's Bakery,” where she hands out a bagel (a 6-0 set) or a breadstick (a 6-1 set). We haven't seen those bakery items. Swiatek hasn't needed a tiebreaker or even seven games in any of the four sets she has played and won, but she has been pushed to a certain degree. Notably, and relative to this betting article, she has not covered the spread in either of her Wimbledon matches. Swiatek's results remind all of us that in the world of tennis betting, a player can win a match relatively comfortably and in routine fashion yet still fail to cover the spread. That sets tennis apart from a lot of other sports. When the Yankees or Dodgers beat another opponent comfortably (by three or four runs), they cover the spread, since a baseball run line is usually -1.5 runs and is sometimes -2.5, but never higher than that. An elite baseball team might be a 2.5-run favorite at -110, but it won't be a 3.5-run favorite at a near-even-money price. In tennis, winning a match by five or six games is a comfortable win in most cases, certainly in a two-set match in women's tennis. Yet, even though Swiatek has two routine wins under her belt, she is 0-2 against the spread. Keep that in mind as you consider your betting play here.

Here are the Iga Swiatek-Yulia Putintseva Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Iga Swiatek-Yulia Putintseva Odds

Game spread:

Swiatek -5.5: -132

Putintseva +5.5: +100

Money line

Swiatek: -850

Putintseva: +570

To win first set

Swiatek: -500

Putintseva: +360

Total Games In Match

Over 19.5: -108

Under 19.5: -126

Swiatek over 12.5 games: +116

Swiatek under 12.5 games: -156

Putintseva over 7.5 games: +100

Putintseva under 7.5 games: -132

How To Watch Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT — could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

*Watch Iga Swiatek-Yulia Putintseva LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Iga Swiatek Could Cover The Spread

Iga Swiatek was a 6.5-game favorite in each of her first two Wimbledon matches against Kenin (first round) and Martic (second round). Because she did not cover the spread in either match, the markets have moved the game spread down to 5.5 games for this match. It's exactly what will give Swiatek bettors more reason to take her against the spread. Swiatek might face some really tough challenges later in the tournament, but the World No. 1 player is facing the 35th-ranked player in the world here. It's not exactly a battle of equals. We might reconsider our pick if Putintseva was a top-20 player, but the gap in quality is too significant to think that Putintseva will keep the match especially close.

Why Yulia Putintseva Could Cover The Spread

Iga Swiatek is winning matches, but she isn't delivering blowouts. “Poots,” as she is known to a lot of tennis fans, will make Swiatek work for every point and hit the extra ball. If she plays her customarily strong defense, Putintseva should be able to keep the match close.

Final Iga Swiatek-Yulia Putintseva Prediction & Pick

Swiatek is winning but not covering spreads. Our recommendation: Pass on this one and see what Swiatek brings.

Final Iga Swiatek-Yulia Putintseva Prediction & Pick: Putintseva +5.5 games