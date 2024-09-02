ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 4: Igor Calvcanti vs. Seokhyeon Ko continues with the featured bout in the welterweight division between Igor Cavalcanti and Seokhyeon Ko. Cavalcanti has won all nine of his fights as he comes into his Contender Series debut meanwhile, Ko has won each of his three fights by finish as he comes into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cavalcanti-Ko prediction and pick.

Igor Cavalcanti (9-0) comes into this fight winning all nine of his professional fights with each win coming by finish in the first round. He is a very dangerous fighter who captured the Inside Fighters’ League Welterweight Championship in his last fight. Cavalcanti will be looking to remain unbeaten when he takes on his stiffest competition to date Seokyeon Ko in an attempt to secure his UFC contract.

Seokhyeon Ko (10-2) got the call to fight on the Contender Series after three consecutive finishes. He has now won 9 out of his last 10 fights with 6 of those 9 wins coming by KO/TKO. Ko will be looking to extend his winning streak and get the biggest win of his career against Igor Cavalcanti in hopes of securing his spot in the UFC.

Why Igor Cavalcanti Will Win

Igor Cavalcanti is a finisher through and through winning all 9 of his fights by finish which is split 7 KO/TKO and 2 submissions. He most recently knocked out his last opponent in just 42 seconds to capture the Inside Fighters’ League Welterweight Championship. Cavalcanti will look to make it 10 wins in a row all by finish when he steps inside the Octagon to take on Korea’s Seokhyeon Ko on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Cavalcanti is a dangerous fighter no matter where the fight takes place. He is ultra-aggressive always looking to push the pace and land heavy strikes at distance. Cavalcanti also has the grappling to make this a very difficult fight for Ko as his grappling is his biggest weakness in his game. When Cavalcanti is in top control he rains down vicious ground and pound until he’s able to sink in the submission to get the win. It will be up to Cavalcanti to get on the inside of the range of Ko to land his thunderous shots until he’s able to take this fight to the mat and finish Ko to secure his UFC contract.

Why Seokhyeon Ko Will Win

Ko has primarily for a South Korean-based MMA promotion Angel’s Fighting Championship where he was the AFC Middleweight Champion. He has now won three fights in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance and not seeing a third round. Ko will be searching for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Igor Cavalcanti this Tuesday night in an attempt to secure his spot on the UFC roster.

Ko does his best work on the feet with space. He utilizes a karate-based striking style where he utilizes a ton of kicks and straight punches. Ko should have the technical striking advantage at range where he should be able to pick Cavalcanti apart as long as he doesn’t get into a brawl in this fight. However, Ko will need to do a good job at circling away from the cage which is where Cavalcanti will want to corral Ko and take him to the canvas. If Ko can avoid getting into a brawl and makes this a technical kickboxing fight, he can pick apart Cavalcanti and drown him with his pace in the later portion of this fight to pick up the win and his UFC contract.

Final Igor Cavalcanti-Seokhyeon Ko Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight to be the featured bout on Week 4 of the Contender Series. Expect Cavalcanti to come out looking like a bat out of hell in this matchup meanwhile, Ko will want to slow the pace of the fight down and look to keep this fight on the feet at distance to pick him apart for the duration of the fight. Ultimately, round one is going to be very exciting between these two as Cavalcanti is going to come after Ko right from the jump but it will be Ko’s experience that allows him to get to round two which Cavalcanti has yet to see and it will be Ko’s striking that takes over potentially getting the late finish or the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Igor Cavalcanti-Seokhyeon Ko Prediction & Pick: Seokhyeon Ko (+240)