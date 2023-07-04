No one is okay with this Bebe Rexha concert throwing trend, especially Adele. While performing for her Weekends with Adele Vegas residency, the Rolling in the Deep singer threatened the crowd not to throw things at her because she’ll fight back. She’s said she’ll “f***ing kill you,” per TMZ.

Adele has been on top of pop culture, but now she has something else to talk about. In the middle of her Vegas residency, she warned the crowd not to throw things at her. The singer said, “Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them? I f***ing dare you. I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f***ing kill you!”

Adele is currently performing in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The Weekends with Adele residency extended their dates, and now her stay Nevada runs through November 4, 2023. And ironically, after this latest concert, the singer fired a t-shirt cannon into the Vegas crowd. To be fair, t-shirts won’t injure anyone.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bebe Rexha, though, was injured. During her Best F*n Night of My Life tour in New York City, she didn’t have a great night. A concertgoer, later identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, chucked his phone at the singer, hitting her in the face. Rexha immediately crumpled to the ground and was escorted from the stage.

Rexha needed several stitches and suffered serious bruising. Malvanga was since arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. After the incident, Rexha posted herself singing her lyrics, “I’m good yeah I’m feeling alright.” The accompanying caption announced: “I’m okay you guys.”