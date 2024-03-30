When third-seeded Illinois basketball booked their ticket to the Elite Eight, no one would have expected their locker room celebration to be as hilarious as what ensued. Just after the Fighting Illini's win over number two Iowa State basketball, the Illinois players were waiting for head coach Brad Underwood with water guns. At first, it looked like they were preparing to surprise the coach by drenching him with water unawares.
However, Brad Underwood was ready. Once the locker room curtain opened, a shirtless Underwood and the rest of the coaching staff engaged their players in an all-out water-gun battle. (via The Field of 68)
ILLINOIS TO THE ELITE 8= Brad Underwood shirtless with water guns and goggles.🤣🔫💦
— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 29, 2024
The video made rounds on X (Twitter) and Illinois guard Marcus Domask was even asked by a reporter about his coach's funny moment.
“I don't wanna see that,” Domask said hilariously, in reference to a question about Underwood being shirtless. “Like we actually see him (Underwood) shirtless a decent amount. He does a lot of recovery, you know. He gets in the cryo (cryotherapy machine), in the cold tub. So like, all of a sudden we'll be in the training room getting treatment and he's just walking through shirtless to go through the cryo.”
“I guess he's confident with his body,” Domask added while grinning. (via Fox College Hoops' John Fanta)
Illinois star Marcus Domask on Brad Underwood being shirtless with the water gun in the locker room: “We actually see him shirtless a lot. I guess he’s confident in his body.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/zFikXBoTkU
— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 29, 2024
Illinois basketball advances to the Elite Eight
Illinois cruised through low-seeded teams during their first two March Madness games. In the Sweet 16, however, they would be tested by Iowa State, an opponent they had to fend off in order to claim victory.
The fighting Illini started strong, going on an 11-2 run to begin the outing. They maintained the steady lead, entering halftime with a 10-point cushion. Iowa State would put up a fight. As the final 20 minutes ensued, the Cyclones started trimming the lead, bringing it down to as much as two points with 9:55 remaining.
Illinois would continue clinging on to a small margin, holding on to a 67-64 advantage as the final minute of regulation went underway. Terrence Shannon Jr. hit a free throw and scored a dunk to put the Fighting Illini up six with 17 seconds remaining, but Iowa State's Curtis Jones was fouled on a three-point attempt with nine seconds on the clock. He made all charity stripe shots, making it a one-possession ballgame in the closing seconds.
Without time on their side, Iowa State had to foul, and Shannon sank both free throws to seal the game for Illinois.
Illinois faces an even tougher test on Saturday
Moving forward, Brad Underwood and his Illinois squad will now be taking on a number-one seed come Saturday. UConn basketball, who just blew out the fifth-seeded San Diego State by 30 points, awaits in the Elite Eight.
Underwood gave his thoughts when asked about the upcoming matchup. The Illinois head coach mentioned that the key to getting a good start on Saturday is being able to limit the Huskies' rebounding and transition points.
“It all starts on the glass,” Underwood said, via Big Ten Men's Basketball. “(Tristen) Newton, their point guard, had six offensive rebounds. They're a premier offensive-rebounding team…They're a very very good transition team and you've gotta take those things away.”
"We're very similar in the way we like to play…We've got to impose our will on them, as well."@IlliniMBB's Brad Underwood previewed the UConn matchup in the Elite Eight with @TheAndyKatz in Boston: pic.twitter.com/rWhYm0rmNr
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 29, 2024
Will UConn continue their dominant run or will Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball finish with another viral postgame celebration? March Madness fans only have to sleep through one more night to find out.