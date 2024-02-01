Since the altercation against Illinois State, the Spartans have gone 7-5 and are currently on a four-game win streak.

After an investigation, Illinois State University officials were not able to verify the use of a racial slur in their Dec. 9 game against the Norfolk State Spartans. Illinois State compiled over 40 accounts from game officials, media, athletes, staff, and spectators, according to the Virginia-Pilot's Michael Sauls.

“While the investigation did not verify the use of a racial slur, Illinois State remains committed to promoting an open and inclusive campus community where all people feel welcomed, valued, and respected,” said Illinois State interim president Aondover Tarhule. “It is our goal as a university to move forward with a renewed effort to promote and encourage practices on our campus that help us demonstrate that commitment, including those outline in Illinois State's event Code of Conduct, the Athletics Code of Sportsmanship, and the Missouri Valley Conference Sportsmanship Standards of Conduct.”

Meanwhile, Norfolk State has since moved on from the altercation. Despite an argument between NSU coach Robert Jones and ISU coach Ryan Pedon over a fan calling guard Jamarii Thomas a racial slur, the Spartans continue to look forward.

“Ever since Dec. 10, we've never talking about it again,” Jones said. “Such is life. The situation happened and it happens and we can move forward from it. And we're OK with moving forward from it and we want to just continue on working on getting a MEAC Championship.”

Interestingly, Norfolk State decided not to participate in the investigation. Though NSU administration refused to give a statement, Jones's statements reflected the university's mentality.

“We chose not to participate because, to be honest with you, it was six weeks later that they chose to reach out about the investigation,” he told the Pilot. “I mean, honestly, what was really going to happen, you know? So we wanted to move forward with the season and just continue on with what we're doing not and not think about what happened Dec. 9. So just because they concluded their investigation doesn't mean that it's still right or wrong, in my opinion.”