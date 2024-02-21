It is a Big Ten clash as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Penn State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

It is a Big Ten clash as Illinois visits Penn State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Penn State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Illinois comes into the game at 19-6 on the year, and 10-4 in Big Ten play. That places them in second in the conference, a game and a half back of Purdue. They have also won five of their last six games. The only loss was an eight-point loss on the road to Michigan State, and since then they have won by 29 over Michigan and then beat Maryland on the road by five.

Meanwhile, Penn State is 12-14 on the year, and 6-9 in conference play, tied for 11th in the conference this year. They come into the game losers of three straight. Penn State was close with Northwester, falling by five on the road, and then they would lose by eight to Michigan State at home. The last time out was an offensive struggle though. They would manage just 49 points against Nebraska, and fall 68-49.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Illinois-Penn State Odds

Illinois: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -280

Penn State: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports App

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

Illinois ranks ninth in adjusted efficiency in KenPom rankings while sitting fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency and 48th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 15th in points per game this year while sitting 23rd in field goals made per game this year. Terrence Shannon Jr. has been solid this year. He leads the team with 21.4 points per game of the year while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Further, Marcus Domask has been good as well. He has 15.6 points per game this year while adding in 3.4 assists per game, the most of the team. Rounding out the top scorers is Coleman Hawkins. Hawkins comes in with 12.4 points per game this year.

What has been special about this Illinois team is the rebounding this year, they are fourth in the nation in rebounds per game. They are fifth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game while sitting 24th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game this year. Quincy Guerrier shines here. He comes in with 7.2 rebounds per game, helping his 10.6 points per game. Hawkins comes in rebounding well with 6.2 rebounds per game, while Ty Rodgers comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game.

On defense, Illinois is 123rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 14th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Hawkins leads the team with 1.7 steals per game this year while having 1.1 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Shannon has just under a steal per game and .9 blocks per game this year.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State is 93rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 94th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 102nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Penn State is 123rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 180th in effective field goal percentage this year. Kanye Clary leads the way on offense. He comes in with 16.7 points per game this year while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Ace Baldwin Jr. is next on the team, with 14.0 points per game, while also leading the team in assists. He has 5.3 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Qudus Wahab. While he has just 9.0 points per game, he is shooting 63.4 percent from the field.

Penn State is 325th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are outside the top 250 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentages. Wahab leads the way here. He comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game this year. He has a quarter of the team's rebound this year, with the next most on the team being from Nick Kern. Kern comes in with just 4.0 rebounds per game.

Penn State is 202nd in opponent points per game this year while sitting 194th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Wahab has been solid on defense as well. He has 1.5 blocks per game this year, while also having .7 steals per game. Further, Kern and Clary both have a steal per game, but they also both average over 1.9 turnovers per game this year.

Final Illinois-Penn State Prediction & Pick

This game is a major mismatch. Illinois has covered three of the last five games, and they have been very solid as of late. Penn State has covered in four of the last six games, but the covers were against some weaker competition. Illinois has the better offense and will dominate the glass in this game. While the defense is not great for Illinois, Penn State does not have the offense to take advantage. Further, the Penn State defense will struggle to shut down this Illinois attack.

Final Illinois-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Illinois -6.5 (-115)