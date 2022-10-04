The Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, and it’s making tight end Zach Ertz feel nostalgic. After all, Ertz used to play for the Eagles with whom he’s made terrific football memories. He is definitely excited to play his former team and see what his former teammate and now Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts could do on the field in person, though, it doesn’t seem he’s surprised at all by the fantastic play of the signal-caller so far this season.

“I know Jalen is one of the hardest-working players that I have ever been around,” said Ertz. “And even though we didn’t play together for a long time, we were able to have fun throwing after practice, throwing after training camp practices, just working on our craft together for that short amount of time”, Zach Ertz said of Hurts, via Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated. “I’m not surprised by the success that he’s having.”

With Hurts behind the wheel of the Eagles’ offense, Philadelphia has managed to stay undefeated through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles are 4-0 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 4. As for Zach Ertz and the Cardinals, they are looking to be the first team to trip up the red-hot Eagles. They have some momentum of their own, as they just defeated the Carolina Panthers on the road last Sunday, 26-16, but are still aiming to have increased stability after starting the season with a 2-2 record.

Zach Ertz played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2021 when he was traded midseason to the Cardinals.