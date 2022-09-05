Xander Bogaerts sets impressive Red Sox record amid scalding hot streak

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has now recorded multiple hits in 9 straight games. That mark is tied for the most in Red Sox franchise history, per J.P. Long.

Long notes that the only other Red Sox players to accomplish the feat are Kevin Youkilis, Jim Rice, and Roy Johnson. Bogaerts, who can opt out of his contract following the season, is enjoying a tremendous 2022 campaign. The 29-year old is slashing .317/.384/.470 with an .854 OPS as of this story’s publication. Xander Bogaerts is in line to receive a massive contract in free agency if he opts out of his current Red Sox deal.

Recent reports suggest that the Red Sox will attempt to extend Bogaerts following the season. Boston would prefer to rebound in 2023 following their underwhelming 2022 season. If they end up losing Xander Bogaerts, they may end up being forced into rebuilding mode.

The shortstop is in the midst of a red hot stretch at the plate as evidenced by his jaw-dropping record. Players are content when they simply have a 9-game hitting streak. But to record multiple hits in 9 straight games means that the baseball is looking like a beach ball. Xander Bogaerts is seeing the ball extremely well right now and will aim to finish the year on a high note.

And for Bogaerts, he can continue to raise his value if he stays hot at the plate moving forward. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will just try and salvage a winning season. They are currently hovering right around the .500 mark.