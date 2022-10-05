‘I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end’: Tom Brady spills details on shoulder injury ahead of Buccaneers’ Week 5 game vs. Falcons

There were injury concerns in reference to Tom Brady following Week 4. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB shared a positive update on his looming shoulder ailment ahead of Week 5, per Greg Auman.

Here’s what Tom Brady said about his shoulder on his weekly SiriusXM podcast with Jim Gray: pic.twitter.com/tsUmYxJ8eE — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 5, 2022

“My shoulder’s doing okay,” Tom Brady said. “You know, just some bumps and bruises and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today. Got a little bit last night. So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex (Guerrero) who’s always taking good care of me and he’s put together and helped me through a lot of bombs and bruises over the years. So this week will be very similar to a lot of the other ones, just getting on the mend, getting back to practice and trying to improve and be ready to go for next week.”

Tom Brady performed well in the Buccaneers’ 41-31 defeat the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend. The Bucs’ star tallied 3 touchdown passes to go along with 367 passing yards. Nevertheless, Brady values winning above all else, so he will be looking to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

On paper, Tom Brady and the Bucs should be able to take care of business against Atlanta. But they can’t afford to take anything for granted as both teams are 2-2 this year.

Barring any setbacks, Brady should be ready to roll on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his focus given the recent news on his marriage.