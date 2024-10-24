There is no World Series matchup that has been more frequent throughout MLB's history than Fall Classics between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. In 2024, we are once again getting that matchup, and this year's World Series is one of the most anticipated ever.

In what will be their 12th World Series matchup against each other, both the Yankees and the Dodgers have unbelievably stacked rosters. They have spent big in recent years and have some of the best players in baseball on their respective teams because of it. We don't know how this World Series will wind up from an entertainment perspective, but there is a good chance it will go down as a classic.

We will update this ranking after this World Series is completed. But for now, check out the gallery to see how we ranked each Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series in terms of entertainment, significance, and memorability.

1. 1952: Yankees win in 7

The 1952 World Series was the closest of any of the Yankees vs. Dodgers matchups. This was the first year after Joe DiMaggio retired, and the Yankees just so happened to replace him with Mickey Mantle. The Dodgers, who played in Brooklyn at this time, won Game 1, and then the two teams alternated wins through six games.

Game 6 nearly saw the Dodgers win it all, but Billy Martin made a full extension catch at his feet off of a bases loaded Jackie Robinson infield pop fly that would have led to Yankees embarrassment had it dropped. Mantle took over in the last two games, as he hit two home runs during that span and led New York to victory.

Mantle would go on to hit 18 total balls over the fence during his World Series career, which still stands as a record. Only one game in this series ended in more than a two-run lead for either team.

2. 1947: Yankees win in 7

There was a little bit of everything in the 1947 World Series. From homers to complete games, every game had fans on the edge of their seats. This was most on display in Game 4 when Cookie Lavagetto had a pinch-hit walk-off double. Before that hit, which came with two outs, Bill Bevens was pitching a no-hitter.

This was Jackie Robinson's first year in the majors. After breaking the color barrier, number 42 led the Dodgers all the way to the Fall Classic. The Yankees ended up victorious in the end, though.

This was one of the most important World Series ever, not only because of the cultural impact that Robinson was making, but because it was the first ever televised World Series. The iconic “back, back, back, back” call describing a running/leaping Al Gionfriddo catch occurred in Game 6 of this series, too.

3. 1955: Dodgers win in 7

Heading into the 1955 World Series, the Dodgers were 0-5 in October against the Yankees (and 0-7 overall in the Fall Classic), which led to the phrase “Wait 'til next year.” That finally ended after this World Series, as Brooklyn won the title for the first time. It took them seven games to get there, as the home team won every game until the Dodgers won on the road in Game 7.

This was the first World Series where an MVP was chosen, and Johnny Podres brought home the prestigious award. Duke Snider actually had a four home run series, but he was passed on for the inaugural MVP. This series was really a battle of elite backstop play, though. Both Yogi Berra and Roy Campanella were the regular season MVPs this year.

4. 1977: Yankees win in 6

The 1977 World Series brought Mr. October to New York. Reggie Jackson continued his postseason success when he became a Yankee, as he went 9-for-20 with five home runs in this six game series. This included a 3-for-3, three homer game to close the series out. Only two other players have hit that many home runs in a World Series.

This was one of the most dominant, if not the single most dominant individual performance in World Series history, but the series was close enough that we can still put it in the top five.

5. 1956: Yankees win in 7

A year after handing the Dodgers their first championship, the Yankees again met their biggest World Series foe at the largest of stages. And again, this series went to seven games. The Dodgers looked like they were finally turning the table on this rivalry, as they started the series out with two wins.

The Yankees pitching staff had something to say about that, though. New York starters pitched complete games in the next five matchups, and they clinched the close series with a dominant 9-0 victory in Game 7. Don Larsen had a perfect game in Game 5. That is the only perfect game in World Series and overall postseason history.

6. 1981: Dodgers win in 6

The Yankees and Dodgers faced each other three times in a five year span, but the 1981 World Series was the last time that the two met up prior to the rivalry being renewed in 2024. It was yet another come-from-behind victory, too, as the Dodgers dropped the first two but won the series.

The star of the show was rookie phenom Fernando Valenzuela. The pitcher, who had arguably the best rookie season ever, tossed 147 pitches in Game 3. It was three offensive players who shared MVP honors, though. Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero, and Steve Yeager combined for 18 hits which led to the only World Series ever with three players sharing the title of MVP.

The loss led to the darkest era in Yankees history, as they'd miss the next 13 postseasons after the loss to Los Angeles.

7. 1978: Yankees win in 6

The legend of Mr. October continued the year after Reggie Jackson first won the championship in New York. The outfielder smacked four more home runs in 1978. Jackson was also a part of one of the most controversial World Series plays ever in this series.

After Billy Russell intentionally dropped a line drive to shortstop and threw to first (where Jackson was running from), Jackson intentionally interfered with the throw, which helped the Yankees get back into the game and eventually led to New York evening the series up.

This series was a reverse sweep. The Dodgers won Games 1 and 2 before the Yankees won four straight to end the series before it even got to seven games. The 1978 World Series was the last time we had a rematch of the previous season's title series, and it also started a new era of more parity around baseball.

8. 1953: Yankees win in 6

The bats were alive in the 1953 World Series for the Yankees. Yogi Berra went 9-for-21, Mickey Mantle had two homers, and Billy Martin went 12-for-24. Martin even hit the championship-clinching walk-off in Game 6.

This was the Yankees' fifth straight championship, which still stands as a record. The Bronx Bombers completed what was the greatest dynasty in MLB history.

9. 1963: Dodgers win in 4

In what was their first championship victory after switching cities from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, the Dodgers had their most dominant series ever. The 1963 series was the only sweep in Yankees vs. Dodgers history, and it was largely due to the magnificence of Sandy Koufax.

The Dodgers' pitcher, who is one of the best ever, threw 23 combined strikeouts en route to winning both Games 1 and 4. Koufax completed both of those games, and Don Drysdale added a shutout game in his own right.

The Yankees were only able to muster up four total runs in the series. The pitching masterclass was impressive, but fans have always been more entertained by the bats, and the series wasn't particularly close. Koufax won the MVP, Cy Young, and World Series MVP this season.

10. 1941: Yankees win in 5

This was the first time the Yankees and Dodgers ever squared off in the World Series, but it is somewhat forgettable in comparison to other legendary series that have occurred in this iconic rivalry. Still, at the time, the Yankees and Dodgers were crosstown rivals, so this series was a big deal.

The series was predominantly a pitching showcase, but the biggest moment occurred when Tommy Henrich reached base on a dropped third strike in Game 4. Had Henrich struck out, the Dodgers would have stuck around in the series, but New York came back, which led to a five-game series win.

11. 1949: Yankees win in 5

Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra struggled in the 1949 World Series, but it didn't matter. The Yankees depth still led them to a five-game series championship.

Tommy Henrich hit the first-ever walk-off home run in Game 1, and New York rode the momentum from there.

12. 2024: Outcome is TBD

The 2024 World Series has the potential to become the best World Series ever. There is an unrealistic amount of talent in this series, including Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Gerrit Cole, and many more. Ohtani and Judge, in particular, have had two of the best seasons in MLB history.

Ohtani didn't pitch this season, but he still became the first player to hit more than 50 home runs and steal more than 50 bases. Judge had one of the best right-handed hitting seasons ever, as he belted 58 home runs, took the base on balls 133 times, and batted at a .322 rate, the former two of which led baseball.

Those are only a handful of the stars in this series. This was an incredibly predictable World Series, and all signs point to it delivering as a classic. For now, we have to rank it last, as we don't know what will actually transpire.

There is a good chance the 2024 World Series will skyrocket up this list after the conclusion of the series, though.