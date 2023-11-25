Impa Kasanganay made a triumphant statement in the PFL World Championship 2023, claiming the light heavyweight title with a dominant performance against Joshua Silveira. Kasanganay's victory was a testament to his skill and determination, as he showcased his prowess in the cage, ultimately securing a unanimous decision win over Silveira.

In the aftermath of his championship win, Kasanganay expressed his ambition to solidify his status as a top-tier fighter by calling out notable names in the MMA world. Notably, he set his sights on a potential clash with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Kasanganay's bold callout of Ngannou has sparked intrigue within the MMA community, as he aims to make a statement by venturing into the heavyweight division and challenging one of the most formidable figures in the sport.

Kasanganay's journey to the PFL championship is particularly noteworthy, considering his resilience and determination following a viral knockout in the UFC. His remarkable comeback and subsequent triumph in the PFL have solidified his position as a rising star in the MMA landscape, earning him widespread recognition and acclaim.

As Kasanganay looks to carve out his legacy in the sport, his aspirations to test his skills against Ngannou have added an exciting dimension to the post-fight discussions. The potential for a matchup between Kasanganay and Ngannou has captivated fans and industry insiders, setting the stage for a compelling narrative in the heavyweight division.