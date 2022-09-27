‘In Rush we trust’: Michael Irvin drops hype video celebrating Cooper Rush after Cowboys beat Giants

Things didn’t look good for the Dallas Cowboys after Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. But thanks to two straight wins with Cooper Rush under center, the Cowboys look to be right on track, despite losing Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in their season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rush has now won each of his first three career starts, and many folks are hopping aboard the hype train, including Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

In the aftermath of Dallas’ 23-16 victory over the New York Giants last night, Irvin took to Twitter to post a quick video of himself celebrating the Cowboys victory. Irvin is clearly hyped about Rush’s performance, and drops the new slogan “In Rush we trust” repeatedly throughout the video. It seems like a pretty accurate representation of how most Cowboys fans are feeling as they head into Week 4 with a 2-1 record.

Irvin certainly knows a thing or two about having a successful career in the NFL, and he knows good quarterback play when he sees it. Rush hasn’t been picking opposing defenses apart per se, but he’s been doing enough to allow the Cowboys strong defense to shut down their opponent. It’s only been two games, but it’s been a winning formula.

While Rush has certainly held up his end of the bargain, it’s clear that the Cowboys and their fans are anxiously awaiting the return of Prescott. Prescott was initially supposed to be out for six-to-eight weeks, but it sounds like he is going to return sooner than that, meaning Rush would return to his backup role.

Michael Irvin and many other Cowboys fans have enjoyed Rush’s heroic performances, but he will take a backseat once Prescott returns. Whether Rush will start in Week 4 again remains to be seen, but it’s clear Dallas will be in good hands if he ends up having to fill in for Prescott again.