Malik Reneau is gaining more confidence as he continues to grow with Indiana basketball.

The Indiana basketball team had played in a couple of thrillers as of late, losing to Kansas and beating Morehead State. Both of those games were close, but the Hoosiers left no doubt in a victory on Thursday night against North Alabama basketball. Indiana played a much more complete game in that one as they led from start to finish, and the Hoosiers ended up winning the game 83-66.

Malik Reneau had a huge game for Indiana basketball and he finished as the game's leading scorer. He had 25 points on 10/14 shooting. Hard work and confidence is why he was able to have such a big performance.

“I’ve been working out with Coach (Calbert) Cheaney a lot, just understanding how he played the game, how he was able to work around the court, be able to get his shot wherever he wanted on the court,” Malik Reneau said after the game, according to an article from The Daily Hoosier. “Just getting reps up, man, being confident when you go out there, not being scared to shoot the ball. I think that was the main part for me.”

Indiana looked good in this game, and they seem to be finding their stride as Big Ten play approaches. Reneau noticed a lot of things that the Hoosiers did well in the win.

“They were double-teaming a lot in the post from the feeder,” Reneau said. “We made the adjustment to either cut down to the short three, the corner three, or just to cut through the nail to make the layup. It opened up a lot in the post. Just being able to set stronger screens and be able to connect on the screens to get open. I think we did a great job on that.”

With the win, Indiana is now 9-3 on the season, and they also won their two early Big Ten games. The Hoosiers have one more non-conference game as they will take on Kennesaw State at home on December 29th. After that, conference play really gets going.