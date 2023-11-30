Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson got real on the three-point shooting struggles his team has faced so far this season.

The Indiana basketball program is 6-1 on the season, but is without a marquee win and has struggled mightily shooting from beyond the arc, but head coach Mike Woodson does not seem concerned, and believes his team could make the tournament while thriving on the inside.

“Maybe we might be that team that makes the tournament not making threes, you ever think about that?” Mike Woodson said, via Audrey Marr.

Indiana basketball has a home game against Maryland to open Big Ten play, then travels to play Michigan on the road. Woodson went on to talk about how his team has a chance to improve things while still having a winning record.

“I'm just saying. Everybody puts so much on analytics. Maybe we might be that team to make it,” Woodson said, via Marr. “The bottom line is we're sitting here with one loss, with some wins. Got a lot of work still on our hands. We hadn't made the three-point shot, but we still are winning. … Maybe the three-point shot will come around. I don't know. We work on them every day just like we work on free throws, shooting twos, all the things that you're supposed to do in terms of preparing for a game and getting better. … So all we can do is hope that they put the ball in the hole when they shoot the three. If they don't, then I to feel like they are going to go down and get some stops and rebound the ball and give us another shot at it again.”

Indiana will likely have to improve its three-point shooting to contend in the Big Ten, but for now, there is still some time to improve with some bigger games coming up.