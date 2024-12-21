Many different factors contributed to Indiana's loss to Notre Dame, but many were puzzled by head coach Curt Cignetti's decision to punt the ball on fourth down late in the game. Down 20-3 with 10 minutes remaining, Cignetti chose to punt on 4th-and-11 in enemy territory, indirectly leading to the Hoosiers losing their first-ever College Football Playoff game.

After the game, Cignetti defended his decision, saying that Indiana's defense was “the only positive” for him in the game.

“I didn't want to punt, but our offense was doing nothing,” Cignetti said to the media, via Fox. “Our defense was fighting. That was the only positive that I could draw… You had nothing to base it on you could covert 4th-and-10 at that point. There's still time if you punt you could win the game.”

Expand Tweet

Indiana's punter, James Evans — who had struggled all night long — delivered a listless 26-yard punt. Nine plays later, Notre Dame reached the end zone for the third time on the night to give them a 27-3 lead that would put the game out of reach.

The final 27-17 score indicated a closer game than what truly played out. Indiana's offense did not come alive until their second-to-last drive of the game when they would score consecutive garbage time touchdowns to prevent a complete blowout. Despite ending the game on a 14-0 run, their season still came to an end with a double-digit loss.

With the loss, Indiana dropped to 0-2 on the year against ranked opponents. Their weak strength of schedule was the primary argument against their inclusion in the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket, causing many viewers, including Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, to react to the lopsided result on social media.

The win advanced Notre Dame to the second round, where they will face No. 2-seeded Georgia. The two teams will meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.