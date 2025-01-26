As the Indiana football team starts on the recruiting trail after the playoff exit, they have decided to keep defensive coordinator Bryant Haines on a new contract according to Matt Zenitz of 24/7 Sports. While the Indiana football team had the playoff exit as mentioned before, there were immense strides made on defense led by Haines.

The Hoosiers' defense last season was ranked No. 2 in the nation in total defense and was instrumental in the ultimate success of the team as they recorded 11 wins and made it into the College Football Playoff (CFP). Before the start of his first season with the program, he spoke about the “culture” that he feels with the team and how it was different than when he was a graduate assistant back in 2012 which was an impressive prediction for what the year held.

“It’s the buy-in. The culture feels a little bit different this time than last time. I think it was year three for coach Wilson when I got here,” Haines said in August of last year according to Sports Illustrated.

“Not to say that it had a losing feel to it, but I don’t know if the program was ready to take off. I don’t feel that way anymore. I feel something special happening,” Haines said.

Indiana football's Bryant Haines laid groundwork for defense's future

While the Indiana football team lost to Notre Dame in the CFP, they still have a lot to be proud of as they have set “the standard of execution” as Haines said last August.

“The standard of execution has been raised to a new level now,” Haines said. “We need to continue to push the scheme and let those guys find their roles in the scheme.”

“To be a front guys in this defense? There’s no better place to be. You want to be a front guy in a defense that kind of philosophically believes in what we believe in,” Haines continued.

If there is one person within the program that is probably happy to have Haines back, it's head coach Curt Cignetti who brought him in the first place as defensive coordinator.

“He’s a little bit like I am offensively,” Cignetti said earlier this season according to the Indiana Daily Student. “His brain never stops working or thinking about football. I’m sure he goes home and he’s trying to get to the quarterback just like I’m thinking about something.”