Despite losing to Ohio State in Week 13, Indiana still saw a small part of their College Football Playoff stock rise. The loss was the Hoosiers' first of 2024, dropping them to 10-1 on the year.

The 38-15 defeat will not look good on Indiana's resume, but the game increased their strength of schedule from 106th to 51st in the eyes of ESPN. Given the Hoosiers' record and lack of big wins, the statistical increase will play a big part in their pursuit of the school's first College Football Playoff berth.

The game against Ohio State marked Indiana's first of the year against a ranked opponent. They own wins over Michigan and Washington — the two teams who played in the 2024 National Championship game — though neither team was ranked at the time of their meeting. Both the Wolverines and Huskies lost their respective head coaches and starting quarterbacks from a year ago.

Through 11 games, Indiana's strength of schedule has been the biggest criticism of their previously undefeated season. Of their 10 wins, only three teams have a winning record on the year. The Hoosiers' best win is up for debate between a 20-15 win over a 6-5 Michigan team, a 31-17 victory over 6-5 Washington, or a 56-7 win over the 6-5 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Indiana eyes one more win in rivalry game with Purdue

While Indiana's strength of schedule increased after facing Ohio State, it will not get any higher than it currently is before the end of the regular season. With just one game remaining, the Hoosiers return home in Week 14 for their annual rivalry game against 1-10 Purdue.

The in-state rivalry game is typically a competitive affair between two bottom-feeding Big 10 teams but is not expected to be as tight in 2024. Indiana has already opened as a whopping 26-point favorite in the game against a Purdue team that has lost 10 straight. The Boilermakers' lone win came in their season opener against Indiana State, giving them no wins over FBS opponents.

However, even if they beat Purdue, Indiana is still likely on the outside of the Big 10 championship picture. As the only undefeated team in the country, No. 1-ranked Oregon remains at the top of the conference, with Ohio State now in sole possession of second place. Assuming both the Ducks and Buckeyes take care of business in their respective regular season finales, a rematch of their exciting Week 7 matchup could take place in Indianapolis.